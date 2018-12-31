Enes Kanter not happy with his new role with the New York Knicks

Enes Kanter is not happy with the way he is being used by the New York Knicks this season. After starting for the team early in the season, he has been relegated to a reserve role as of late, and his production has dipped as a result.

"I don't understand," Kanter said via ESPN. "This is too early in the season to shut me down. My goal is to go out there and try to be an All-Star this year. That was my goal. But now, look at the situation. You can't do anything about it. You've got to stay positive. Just got to stay positive.

"I just want to go out there and play basketball. I want to win. I don't know why they're shutting me down. I just want to go out there and win. It doesn't matter starter or come off the bench. ... I think every player's job to just go out there and fight every minute on the court. That's what I want to do. Just want to go out there and just play basketball. So I don't understand why they're shutting me down."

Heading into 2019, the Knicks have the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference (9-28), ahead of only the Cleveland Cavaliers (8-29), and Kanter is having a tough time watching the team struggle.

"It's embarrassing," Kanter said. "It doesn't matter if we're on the road or we're at home. We're down by like 40 or 50. It's very embarrassing. I understand we want our young guys to get better. But it's very painful to watch it."

With the Knicks clearly headed for the lottery, it is obvious that the team is interested in testing out some of their younger players in order to see if they could be potential contributors moving forward. Kanter, on the other hand, is set to be a free agent this summer, and it seems extremely unlikely that he will be back with the Knicks given his current frustration and the fact that the organization is interested in having as much salary-cap space as possible to go after top-tier free agents.

In the meantime, Kanter could be a trade candidate leading up to the deadline. Some contenders would likely be interested in a veteran such as Kanter as a backup big, if the Knicks were interested in moving him.