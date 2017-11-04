Enes Kanter says Turkey not showing Knicks game in response to his political stance

The offseason was a hectic and at times frightening time for Enes Kanter.

The New York Knicks' recently acquired big man is an outspoken critic of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and this summer, Kanter faced constant retaliation for his beliefs.

First, Kanter was held at a Romanian airport after Turkey canceled his passport. Later, Kanter explained that he was in Romania only because he escaped there from Indonesia with police sent by Turkey at his heels. Additionally, Kanter's father was arrested in Turkey, in what Kanter says was retaliation, and Turkey sought Kanter's arrest after claiming he was part of a terrorist organization.

Now, Kanter says Turkey is attempting their latest retaliatory technique: not showing Knicks games. Via ESPN: