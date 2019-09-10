Enes Kanter wins WWE 24/7 title as former Knicks star trolls Madison Square Garden crowd
The former New York Knick had fun with the Madison Square Garden crowd
Enes Kanter spent a good portion of the past two seasons with the New York Knicks, but became a villain on Monday night.
In an appearance prior to WWE's Monday Night Raw, the former Knicks center had a segment with 24/7 champion R-Truth and was greeted with a rousing amount of boos when he entered the ring. After R-Truth praised Kanter, the NBA big man hit the WWE superstar with a clubbing right hand and pinned R-Truth to become the new 24/7 champ.
Kanter did enter the ring in a blue jumpsuit that resembled the Knicks colors. But then, in true heel fashion, he unzipped his jacket and revealed that he was wearing his new No. 11 Boston Celtics jersey.
While Kanter was hoisting the championship in his new colors, R-Truth rolled Kanter up and received a three-count to win his championship back.
Back in May, the WWE introduced the 24/7 Championship as a new belt that is able to be defended at any time and place. Throughout the bulk of the summer, R-Truth has held the championship on 15 different occasions with superstars like Drake Maverick and Elias also having multiple title reigns.
Kanter has expressed his passion for wrestling in the past and even could see a career in the business once he is done playing in the NBA.
"I'm actually talking to the people over there now," Kanter said last October. "Vince McMahon, he knows me. I had dinner with [Paul Heyman] two, three days ago. I asked him how long he's gonna do this and he said 'as long as Brock [Lesnar] goes, I go, and then I'm with you.' I'm like yes! Seriously. I'm really serious about it."
Kanter certainly has the potential to be a successful wrestler someday based on his sheer size. Clearly, he does have a relationship with WWE and perhaps this isn't the last time will see him in the ring.
