Epic trash talker Gary Payton on skipping BIG3 practices: 'This ain't paying my bills'

The BIG3, Ice Cube's 3-on-3 league, has had some exciting moments (Deshawn Stevenson hitting a game-winning 3-pointer on opening day), and some depressing ones (Jason Williams suffering a serious knee injury, Allen Iverson not suiting up when the tour came to Philadelphia) over the first month or so.

However people feel about the league thus far, there should be no debate that Gary Payton -- who else -- has provided the funniest line of the inaugural season.

The Hall of Fame guard, and legendary trash talker was nowhere to be found when the team he coaches, the 3-Headed Monsters, held their first practices and media availability in New York City. Why was that the case? Well, because he had things to do. Via Bonsu Thompson's feature on the league for Bleacher Report:

Coach Gary Payton was absent for the media reception and both practices. Yesterday, the only point guard to win Defensive Player of the Year was reportedly on his way to Chelsea Piers. Not even the BIG3 commissioner and president knew his whereabouts. "He's a big boy," said Roger Mason Jr., while cruising around Chelsea Piers' courts in a custom black suit, clearly bankrupt of answers. "He'll find his way." Today, Payton is unresponsive. This, a day before the BIG3's debut and 3HM's reintroduction. Turns out GP never made it to NYC. He was back home on the Left Coast. "I had stuff to do," Payton would say later. "I had businesses to handle. S--. This ain't my m-----f------ job." He laughs. "This ain't paying my bills." The next day, Payton coached his squad to its first win of the season against the Ghost Ballers, which featured Mike Bibby, Ricky Davis and Ivan Johnson. It was an impressive win -- well-fought, highlighted by a couple of comebacks, ended on a game-winning and-1 by Lewis aka "Sweet Lew." Each BIG3 team must win by two points. The first to reach 60 points wins (a week later, the league would amend that to 50 points for time conservation; a 25-point arrival calls for halftime).

Look, it's totally reasonable for fans to expect the coach to attend practices and media availability, but GP was there and ready to go for the game, and led his team to a victory, so it's hard to argue with his preparation tactics.