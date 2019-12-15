Eric Bledsoe injury update: Bucks point guard will miss two weeks with fracture in right leg

The 24-3 Milwaukee Bucks have dominated the Eastern Conference this season despite a rash of injuries. Khris Middleton notably missed seven games, and just about everyone else on the roster has dealt with some nagging issue or another as the team has run off 18 consecutive wins. Now, they will have to deal with perhaps their biggest loss yet.

Eric Bledsoe is going to miss two weeks with a right fibula avulsion fracture, the Bucks announced Saturday. The injury was suffered during Friday night's Bucks win over the Memphis Grizzlies, and it puts Milwaukee's winning streak in serious jeopardy.

The Bucks just breezed through the easiest part of their schedule so far with three relatively easy wins over the Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans. Things are about to get substantially more difficult. Next on their slate are the Dallas Mavericks, though fortunately for Milwaukee, Luka Doncic suffered an ankle injury Saturday that may keep him out of that game. After the Mavericks, two of the hardest games on Milwaukee's schedule are coming.

First up is a home date with the 23-3 Los Angeles Lakers. Both teams hold huge leads for the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences, and could easily meet in the NBA Finals. On Christmas, the Bucks will travel to Philadelphia, where they will face a 76ers team that has not yet lost a home game this season. Those games would have been difficult even at full strength. Without Bledsoe? They become a great deal harder.

Of course, the Bucks still have Giannis Antetokounmpo. As long as the MVP is in the lineup, they can beat just about anybody. If he manages to steer the streak through this stretch, this season's MVP award may be his before the new year even arrives.