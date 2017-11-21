Eric Bledsoe insouciant about return to Phoenix
Eric Bledsoe insouciant about return to Phoenix
Bledsoe is averaging 12.2 and 4.5 assists since his trade to Milwaukee.
These wounds haven’t had time to heal.
The ugly breakup that was the Phoenix Suns split with veteran guard Eric Bledsoe was only made official two weeks ago today. On November 7th Bledsoe, whose Phoenix career had already come to a close, was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks for Greg Monroe and a pair of draft picks. And already we have to see him again in public.
Wednesday the Suns will host the Bucks. After Milwaukee’s 99-88 loss to the Washington Wizards on Monday, Bledsoe was asked about his return to Phoenix. He didn’t sound particularly concerned.
"It's just another game," Bledsoe said. "Another game we just got to win. We got to win this game, get above .500, build off that."
"Everybody knew what happened, the situation that went down. I just got to come out and play my game and don't worry about nothing else."
Bledsoe was also asked how he thinks he’ll be greeted by Phoenix fans.
"Who knows?" Bledsoe said. "I love the fans and I hope they love me back, but you know how that go. Love my teammates I played with while I was there. I'm just focused on the game. I got great teammates that will have my back."
That’s the right thing to say. Bledsoe could be forgiven for handling this poorly, as it’s his first rodeo. Phoenix on the other hand has plenty of experience handling disgruntled players.
I’m sure it will be all smiles on the court tomorrow. Phoenix and Milwaukee tip off from Talking Stick Resort Arena at 6p PT.
-
LaVar: Lakers don't know how to coach Zo
LaVar claims that Luke Walton has been 'soft' on Lonzo so far
-
Ray Allen claims he was catfished
Allen has filed an emergency motion in an Orange County court in response to an accusation...
-
Lakers vs. Bulls odds, expert pick
Larry Hartstein has been crushing NBA picks and just made a play for Bulls vs. Lakers on Tuesday...
-
Klay randomly interviewed on local news
He also apparently knows how to navigate the city risk-free
-
LeBron and Lue tired of talking minutes
LeBron's minutes are a common point of discussion this season
-
KG doesn't expect change with 1-and-done
Kevin Garnett thinks a one-and-done rule change would benefit schools more than anything e...