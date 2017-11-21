Eric Bledsoe insouciant about return to Phoenix

Bledsoe is averaging 12.2 and 4.5 assists since his trade to Milwaukee.

These wounds haven’t had time to heal.

The ugly breakup that was the Phoenix Suns split with veteran guard Eric Bledsoe was only made official two weeks ago today. On November 7th Bledsoe, whose Phoenix career had already come to a close, was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks for Greg Monroe and a pair of draft picks. And already we have to see him again in public.

Wednesday the Suns will host the Bucks. After Milwaukee’s 99-88 loss to the Washington Wizards on Monday, Bledsoe was asked about his return to Phoenix. He didn’t sound particularly concerned.

"It's just another game," Bledsoe said. "Another game we just got to win. We got to win this game, get above .500, build off that."

"Everybody knew what happened, the situation that went down. I just got to come out and play my game and don't worry about nothing else."

Bledsoe was also asked how he thinks he’ll be greeted by Phoenix fans.

"Who knows?" Bledsoe said. "I love the fans and I hope they love me back, but you know how that go. Love my teammates I played with while I was there. I'm just focused on the game. I got great teammates that will have my back."

That’s the right thing to say. Bledsoe could be forgiven for handling this poorly, as it’s his first rodeo. Phoenix on the other hand has plenty of experience handling disgruntled players.

I’m sure it will be all smiles on the court tomorrow. Phoenix and Milwaukee tip off from Talking Stick Resort Arena at 6p PT.