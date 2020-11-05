Erica Weems, sister of Cleveland Cavaliers director of scouting Brandon Weems, was found shot dead in her home in Akron, Ohio on Monday. The Weems family grew up in Akron, and Brandon is a lifelong friend of LeBron James'. The Los Angeles Lakers star took to Twitter on Wednesday in search of answers for the currently unsolved crime.

"AKRON OHIO!! My brother's sister was murdered this past weekend in her home! My brother family need answers to why and by whom. My city I need y'all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel!" James tweeted.

Little is known about the circumstances of the shooting at this point other than that Weems was found in her bedroom, and her death was ruled a homicide by the Akron's Summit County Medical Examiner, according to Kristian Winfield of The New York Daily News. The Cleveland Cavaliers also released a statement mourning Weems.

"The entire Cavaliers organization was saddened to learn about the recent tragic death of Brandon Weems' sister Ericka. Our hearts are heavy and full of pain over this senseless act. We express our deepest condolences to Brandon, the entire Weems family, their loved ones, and the Akron community. We will be with Brandon throughout the extremely difficult time and will offer our assistance and resources to help find justice for Ericka," the Cavaliers said on Twitter.

There is no telling how long this investigation could take, and the police currently have no suspects. For now, all James, the Cavaliers and the Akron community can do is wait and mourn Weems' loss.