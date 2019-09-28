Erik Spoelstra agrees to a long-term contract extension with Heat, per report

Erik Spoelstra is going to remain on the Miami Heat's sideline for the foreseeable future, as the veteran coach has agreed to a long-term extension with the Heat, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 2019-20 was the final year of Spoelstra's previous deal.

Spoelstra, 48, is entering his 12th season as the head coach of the Heat, and he is the league's second-longest tenured active coach with one team, behind only Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs. Spoelstra has a 523-363 career regular season record; a.590 regular season winning percentage that jumps up to .602 in the playoffs, and he has led the Heat to four NBA Finals appearances and two titles (2012, 2013). The Heat have had a winning record in 9 of Spoelstra's 12 seasons at the helm.

Spoelstra is obviously grateful for the opportunity that the Heat have provided him, and he's not so sure that he would have been afforded the same opportunity with other organizations.

"I would've been fired several times if I was within another organization," Spoelstra said earlier this year. "… But I was given an opportunity to grow, to learn."

Now that he's locked up long-term, Spoelstra will be tasked with turning the Jimmy Butler-led Heat back into a legitimate contender after they failed to make the qualify for the playoffs last season.