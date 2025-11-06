A home registered to Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra caught fire on Thursday morning and more than 100 fire fighters responded to the scene to extinguish the flames. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue reported that no injuries occurred but that the structure suffered catastrophic damage.

Around 4:30 a.m. local time, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were called and responded to a large fire. Upon arrival, firefighters saw "two structures on the property fully involved" in the fire and described the flames "as tall as the trees," per NBC Miami. The team on site then called for backup. Battalion Chief Victoria Byrd said twenty units, including a hazardous materials team, were at the property.

Part of the home collapsed, leading the rescue team to go into "defensive attack." The firefighters attacked the fire from the air and ground until it was extinguished.

"Due to the privacy wall and a lot of the tree cover, it was very difficult to access, with only one point of entry," Byrd said.

The fire did not spread to any other homes on the street.

The Heat were in Denver to face the Nuggets on Wednesday to wrap up a four-game road trip.

