The Miami Heat pushed the Charlotte Hornets to the brink in Tuesday's No. 9 vs. No. 10 Eastern Conference Play-In game, and they did it largely without the services of their best player. Bam Adebayo left the game early in the second quarter after only 11 minutes of playing time and did not return thanks to a lower back injury. The Hornets eventually prevailed in overtime with a one-point win that ended Miami's season.

Injuries are typically a random occurrence, but the Heat aren't happy about the way this one came about. Hornets star LaMelo Ball went up for a shot in the paint that was blocked by Simone Fontecchio, and Ball fell to the ground. While there, he seemingly pulled Adebayo to the ground with him, and Adebayo fell on his tailbone.

After the game, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra expressed frustration with the lack of consequences for Ball's takedown.

"I don't think it's cute. I don't think it's funny," Spoelstra said. "I think it's a stupid play. It's a dangerous play. Obviously our best player was out. I'm not making an excuse. The Hornets played great. They made those plays down the stretch. We had our opportunities down the stretch. That's a shame. He should've been penalized for that. Tripping guys, shenanigans. [Referre] Curtis [Blair] was there, it was his responsibility to see that, and if it's not his responsibility, [crew chief] Zach [Zarba]'s got to see that. Somebody has got to see that. He should've been thrown out of the game for that."

Ball blamed his fall for the incident and vowed to apologize to Adebayo. "I apologize on that one. I got hit on the head and didn't really know where I was. But I'm gonna check on him and see if he's OK and everything," Ball said.

The Hornets ended up winning 127-126 and Ball hit the game-winning lay-up with five seconds left.

Ball could still be disciplined for the play after the fact. The Hornets play again on Friday, when they'll face the loser of Wednesday's Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic game for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. While a suspension for a marquee game like that would certainly seem to be unlikely, a fine seems plausible given the seemingly unnecessary nature of the foul.

Either way, Adebayo's absence contributed to Miami's eventual elimination from the postseason, and in such a close game, his presence easily could have swung the outcome. Intentional or not, Ball's foul may have swung the game and ultimately the season for the Heat.