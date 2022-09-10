EuroBasket 2022, the newest edition of the quadrennial tournament to determine the basketball champion of Europe, tipped off on Sept. 1 and runs through Sept. 18 with games played in the Czech Republic, Georgia, Italy and Germany. The knockout stage of the competition, including the final, will be held in Berlin. Luka Doncic and reigning champions Slovenia were supposed to defend their title in 2021, but when the 2020 Olympics were postponed a year due to COVID-19, EuroBasket was also pushed back.

The slight schedule adjustment will not affect future tournaments, however, and the next event will be held in 2025 as scheduled.

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing for Greece, while reigning back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic is suiting up for Serbia. Those two, along with Doncic, highlight the list of NBA players who are in action in the tournament. Also worth watching is France, which won the silver medal at the 2020 Olympics. France has five NBA players suiting up, including three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.

Ahead of the tournament, here's everything you need to know:

Groups

Note: Montenegro replaced Russia, which was disqualified from participating by FIBA due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Group A

Belgium*

Bulgaria

Georgia

Montenegro*

Spain*

Turkey*

Group B

Bosnia and Herzegovina

France*

Germany*

Hungary

Lithuania*

Slovenia*

Group C

Croatia*

Estonia

Great Britain

Greece*

Italy*

Ukraine*

Group D

Czech Republic*

Finland*

Israel

Netherlands

Poland*

Serbia*

*Qualified for knockout stage

Format

The tournament will begin with the group stage, which features four groups of six teams. Each group will play a round-robin, in which each team will play the other five teams in its group once. Teams will receive two points for a win and one point for a loss, and the top four teams in each group will advance to the knockout stage. If two teams are tied in points, their head-to-head matchup will be the first tiebreaker. Subsequent tiebreakers will be point differential followed by points scored if necessary.

The 16 teams that advance to the knockout stage will then be placed in a bracket based on their qualifying position. From there, it's single-elimination matchups all the way until the final, which will be played in Berlin on Sept. 18.

Schedule, scores, live stream

All times Eastern

Group A

Sept. 1: Spain 114, Bulgaria 87

Sept. 1: Turkey 72, Montenegro 68

Sept. 1: Belgium 79, Georgia 76

Sept. 3: Montenegro 76, Belgium 70

Sept. 3: Turkey 101, Bulgaria 87

Sept. 3: Spain 90, Georgia 64

Sept. 4: Montenegro 91, Bulgaria 81

Sept. 4: Belgium 83, Spain 73

Sept. 4: Georgia 88, Turkey 83

Sept. 6: Turkey 78, Belgium 63

Sept. 6: Spain, 82, Montenegro 65

Sept. 6: Bulgaria 92, Georgia 80

Sept. 7: Spain 72, Turkey 69

Sept. 7: Belgium 89, Bulgaria 80

Sept. 7: Montenegro 81, Georgia 73

Group B

Sept. 1: Bosnia and Herzegovina 95, Hungary 85

Sept. 1: Slovenia 92, Lithuania 85

Sept. 1: Germany 76, France 63

Sept. 3: Germany 92, Bosnia and Herzegovina 82

Sept. 3: France 77, Lithuania 73

Sept. 3: Slovenia 103, Hungary 88

Sept. 4: Germany 109, Lithuania 107

Sept. 4: Bosnia & Herzegovina 97, Slovenia 93

Sept. 4: France 78, Hungary 74

Sept. 6: France 81, Bosnia and Herzegovina 68

Sept. 6: Lithuania 87, Hungary 64

Sept. 6: Slovenia 88, Germany 80

Sept. 7: Lithuania 87, Bosnia and Herzegovina 70

Sept. 7: Slovenia 88, France 82

Sept. 7: Germany 106, Hungary 71

Group C

Sept. 2: Ukraine 90, Great Britain 61

Sept. 2: Greece 89, Croatia 85

Sept. 2: Italy 83, Estonia 62

Sept. 3: Croatia 86, Great Britain 65

Sept. 3: Ukraine, 74, Estonia 73

Sept. 3: Greece 85, Italy 81

Sept. 5: Croatia 73, Estonia 70

Sept. 5: Greece 93, Great Britain 77

Sept. 5: Ukraine 84, Italy 73

Sept. 6: Estonia 94, Great Britain 62

Sept. 6: Greece 99, Ukraine 79

Sept. 6: Italy 81, Croatia 76

Sept. 8: Croatia 90, Ukraine 85

Sept. 8: Greece 90, Estonia 69

Sept. 8: Italy 90, Great Britain 56

Group D

Sept. 2: Israel 89, Finland 87

Sept. 2: Poland 99, Czech Republic 84

Sept. 2: Serbia 100, Netherlands 76

Sept. 3: Finland 89, Poland 59

Sept. 3: Serbia 81, Czech Republic 68

Sept. 3: Israel 74, Netherlands 67

Sept. 5: Poland 85, Israel 76

Sept. 5: Czech Republic 88, Netherlands 80

Sept. 5: Serbia 100, Finland 70

Sept. 6: Poland 75, Netherlands 69

Sept. 6: Finland 98, Czech Republic 88

Sept. 6: Serbia 89, Israel 78

Sept. 8: Finland 88, Netherlands 67

Sept. 8: Czech Republic 88, Israel 77

Sept. 8: Serbia 96, Poland 69

Knockout Stage

(All times Eastern)

Sept. 10: France 87, Turkey 86 (OT)

Sept. 10: Slovenia 88, Belgium 72

Sept. 10: Germany vs. Montenegro | 12 p.m.

Sept. 10: Spain vs. Lithuania | 2:45 p.m.

Sept. 11: Ukraine vs. Poland | 6 a.m.

Sept. 11: Finland vs. Croatia | 8:45 a.m.

Sept. 11: Serbia vs. Italy | 12 p.m.

Sept. 11: Greece vs. Czech Republic | 2:45 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Sept. 13: Quarterfinal Game 1 | 1:05 p.m.

Sept. 13: Quarterfinal Game 2 | 4:20 p.m

Sept. 14: Quarterfinal Game 3 | 1:05 p.m.

Sept. 14: Quarterfinal Game 4 | 4:20 p.m.

Semifinals

Sept. 16: Semifinal Game 1 | 1:05 p.m.

Sept. 16: Semifinal Game 2 | 4:20 p.m.

Third-place game

Sept. 18 | 1:05 p.m.

Championship game

Sept. 18: | 4:20 p.m.

NBA players participating

Belgium:

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

Czech Republic

Tomas Satoransky, free agent

Estonia

Finland

Lauri Markkanen, Cleveland Cavaliers

France

Georgia

Goga Bitadze, Indiana Pacers

Germany

Great Britain

Greece

Hungary

Israel

Italy

Lithuania

Montenegro

Netherlands

Poland

Serbia

Slovenia

Spain

Turkey

Ukraine