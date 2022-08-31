EuroBasket 2022, the newest edition of the quadrennial tournament to determine the basketball champion of Europe, tips off Thursday (Sept. 1) and runs through Sept. 18 with games in the Czech Republic, Georgia, Italy and Germany. The knockout stage of the competition, including the final, will be held in Berlin.

Luka Doncic and reigning champions Slovenia were supposed to defend their title in 2021, but when the 2020 Olympics were postponed a year due to COVID-19, EuroBasket was also pushed back. The slight schedule adjustment will not affect future tournaments, however, and the next event will be held in 2025 as scheduled.

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will be playing for Greece, while reigning back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic will be suiting up for Serbia. Those two, along with Doncic, highlight the list of NBA players who will be in action when the tournament kicks off. Also worth watching is France, which won the silver medal at the 2020 Olympics. France has five NBA players suiting up, including three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.

Ahead of the tournament, here's everything you need to know:

Groups

Note: Montenegro replaced Russia, which was disqualified from participating by FIBA due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Group A

Belgium

Bulgaria

Georgia

Montenegro

Spain

Turkey

Group B

Bosnia and Herzegovina

France

Germany

Hungary

Lithuania

Slovenia

Group C

Croatia

Estonia

Great Britain

Greece

Italy

Ukraine

Group D

Czech Republic

Finland

Israel

Netherlands

Poland

Serbia

Format

The tournament will begin with the group stage, which features four groups of six teams. Each group will play a round-robin, in which each team will play the other five teams in its group once. Teams will receive two points for a win and one point for a loss, and the top four teams in each group will advance to the knockout stage. If two teams are tied in points, their head-to-head matchup will be the first tiebreaker. Subsequent tiebreakers will be point differential followed by points scored if necessary.

The 16 teams that advance to the knockout stage will then be placed in a bracket based on their qualifying position. From there, it's single-elimination matchups all the way until the final, which will be played in Berlin on Sept. 18.

Schedule, scores, live stream

All times Eastern

Group A

Sept. 1: Spain vs. Bulgaria | 7:20 a.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 1: Turkey vs. Montenegro | 10:05 a.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 1: Belgium vs. Georgia | 12:50 p.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 3: Montenegro vs. Belgium | 7:20 a.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 3: Bulgaria vs. Turkey | 10:05 a.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 3: Georgia vs. Spain | 12:50 p.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 4: Bulgaria vs. Montenegro | 7:20 a.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 4: Spain vs. Belgium | 10:05 a.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 4: Turkey vs. Georgia | 12:50 p.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 6: Belgium vs. Turkey | 7:20 a.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 6: Montenegro vs. Spain | 10:05 a.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 6: Georgia vs. Bulgaria 12:50 p.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 7: Turkey vs. Spain | 7:20 a.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 7: Bulgaria vs. Belgium | 10:05 a.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 7: Georgia vs. Montenegro | 2:20 p.m. | ESPN+

Group B

Sept. 1: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Hungary | 8:20 a.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 1: Slovenia vs. Lithuania | 11:05 a.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 1: France vs. Germany | 2:20 p.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 3: Germany vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina | 8:20 a.m. | ESPN

Sept. 3: Lithuania vs. France | 11:35 a.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 3: Hungary vs. Slovenia | 2:20 p.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 4: Lithuania vs. Germany | 8:20 a.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 4: Slovenia vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina | 11:35 a.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 4: France vs. Hungary | 2:20 p.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 6: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. France | 8:20 a.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 6: Hungary vs. Lithuania | 11:05 a.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 6: Germany vs. Slovenia | 2:20 p.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 7: Lithuania vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina | 8:20 a.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 7: France vs. Slovenia | 11:05 a.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 7: Hungary vs. Germany | 2:20 p.m. | ESPN+

Group C

Sept. 2: Ukraine vs. Great Britain | 8:05 a.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 2: Croatia vs. Greece | 10:50 a.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 2: Italy vs. Estonia | 2:50 p.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 3: Great Britain vs. Croatia | 8:05 a.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 3: Estonia vs. Ukraine | 10:50 a.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 3: Greece vs. Italy | 2:50 p.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 5: Croatia vs. Estonia | 8:05 a.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 5: Great Britain vs. Greece | 10:50 a.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 5: Ukraine vs. Italy | 2:50 p.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 6: Estonia vs. Great Britain |8:05 a.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 6: Greece vs. Ukraine | 10:50 a.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 6: Italy vs. Croatia | 2:50 p.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 8: Croatia vs. Ukraine | 8:05 a.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 8: Estonia vs. Greece | 10:50 a.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 8: Great Britain vs. Italy | 2:50 p.m. | ESPN+

Group D

Sept. 2: Israel vs. Finland | 7:50 a.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 2: Poland vs. Czech Republic | 11:20 a.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 2: Serbia vs. Netherlands | 2:50 p.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 3: Finland vs. Poland | 7:50 a.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 3: Czech Republic vs. Serbia | 11:20 a.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 3: Netherlands vs. Israel | 2:50 p.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 5: Poland vs. Israel | 7:50 a.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 5: Czech Republic vs. Netherlands | 11:20 a.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 5: Serbia vs. Finland | 2:50 p.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 6: Netherlands vs. Poland | 7:50 a.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 6: Finland vs. Czech Republic | 11:20 a.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 6: Israel vs. Serbia | 2:50 p.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 8: Finland vs. Netherlands | 7:20 a.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 8: Czech Republic vs. Israel | 11:20 a.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 8: Serbia vs. Poland | 2:50 p.m. | ESPN+

Knockout Stage

Round of 16: Sept. 10-11

Quarterfinals: Sept. 13-14

Semifinals: Sept. 16

Third Place: Sept. 18

Final: Sept. 18

NBA players participating

Belgium:

None

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

None

Croatia

Czech Republic

Tomas Satoransky, free agent

Estonia

None

Finland

Lauri Markkanen, Cleveland Cavaliers

France

Georgia

Goga Bitadze, Indiana Pacers

Germany

Great Britain

None

Greece

Hungary

None

Israel

Italy

None

Lithuania

Montenegro

None

Netherlands

None

Poland

None

Serbia

Slovenia

Spain

Turkey

Ukraine