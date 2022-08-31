EuroBasket 2022, the newest edition of the quadrennial tournament to determine the basketball champion of Europe, tips off Thursday (Sept. 1) and runs through Sept. 18 with games in the Czech Republic, Georgia, Italy and Germany. The knockout stage of the competition, including the final, will be held in Berlin.
Luka Doncic and reigning champions Slovenia were supposed to defend their title in 2021, but when the 2020 Olympics were postponed a year due to COVID-19, EuroBasket was also pushed back. The slight schedule adjustment will not affect future tournaments, however, and the next event will be held in 2025 as scheduled.
Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will be playing for Greece, while reigning back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic will be suiting up for Serbia. Those two, along with Doncic, highlight the list of NBA players who will be in action when the tournament kicks off. Also worth watching is France, which won the silver medal at the 2020 Olympics. France has five NBA players suiting up, including three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.
Ahead of the tournament, here's everything you need to know:
Groups
Note: Montenegro replaced Russia, which was disqualified from participating by FIBA due to the invasion of Ukraine.
Group A
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Georgia
- Montenegro
- Spain
- Turkey
Group B
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- France
- Germany
- Hungary
- Lithuania
- Slovenia
Group C
- Croatia
- Estonia
- Great Britain
- Greece
- Italy
- Ukraine
Group D
- Czech Republic
- Finland
- Israel
- Netherlands
- Poland
- Serbia
Format
The tournament will begin with the group stage, which features four groups of six teams. Each group will play a round-robin, in which each team will play the other five teams in its group once. Teams will receive two points for a win and one point for a loss, and the top four teams in each group will advance to the knockout stage. If two teams are tied in points, their head-to-head matchup will be the first tiebreaker. Subsequent tiebreakers will be point differential followed by points scored if necessary.
The 16 teams that advance to the knockout stage will then be placed in a bracket based on their qualifying position. From there, it's single-elimination matchups all the way until the final, which will be played in Berlin on Sept. 18.
Schedule, scores, live stream
All times Eastern
Group A
- Sept. 1: Spain vs. Bulgaria | 7:20 a.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 1: Turkey vs. Montenegro | 10:05 a.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 1: Belgium vs. Georgia | 12:50 p.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 3: Montenegro vs. Belgium | 7:20 a.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 3: Bulgaria vs. Turkey | 10:05 a.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 3: Georgia vs. Spain | 12:50 p.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 4: Bulgaria vs. Montenegro | 7:20 a.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 4: Spain vs. Belgium | 10:05 a.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 4: Turkey vs. Georgia | 12:50 p.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 6: Belgium vs. Turkey | 7:20 a.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 6: Montenegro vs. Spain | 10:05 a.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 6: Georgia vs. Bulgaria 12:50 p.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 7: Turkey vs. Spain | 7:20 a.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 7: Bulgaria vs. Belgium | 10:05 a.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 7: Georgia vs. Montenegro | 2:20 p.m. | ESPN+
Group B
- Sept. 1: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Hungary | 8:20 a.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 1: Slovenia vs. Lithuania | 11:05 a.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 1: France vs. Germany | 2:20 p.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 3: Germany vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina | 8:20 a.m. | ESPN
- Sept. 3: Lithuania vs. France | 11:35 a.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 3: Hungary vs. Slovenia | 2:20 p.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 4: Lithuania vs. Germany | 8:20 a.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 4: Slovenia vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina | 11:35 a.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 4: France vs. Hungary | 2:20 p.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 6: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. France | 8:20 a.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 6: Hungary vs. Lithuania | 11:05 a.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 6: Germany vs. Slovenia | 2:20 p.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 7: Lithuania vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina | 8:20 a.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 7: France vs. Slovenia | 11:05 a.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 7: Hungary vs. Germany | 2:20 p.m. | ESPN+
Group C
- Sept. 2: Ukraine vs. Great Britain | 8:05 a.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 2: Croatia vs. Greece | 10:50 a.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 2: Italy vs. Estonia | 2:50 p.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 3: Great Britain vs. Croatia | 8:05 a.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 3: Estonia vs. Ukraine | 10:50 a.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 3: Greece vs. Italy | 2:50 p.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 5: Croatia vs. Estonia | 8:05 a.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 5: Great Britain vs. Greece | 10:50 a.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 5: Ukraine vs. Italy | 2:50 p.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 6: Estonia vs. Great Britain |8:05 a.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 6: Greece vs. Ukraine | 10:50 a.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 6: Italy vs. Croatia | 2:50 p.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 8: Croatia vs. Ukraine | 8:05 a.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 8: Estonia vs. Greece | 10:50 a.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 8: Great Britain vs. Italy | 2:50 p.m. | ESPN+
Group D
- Sept. 2: Israel vs. Finland | 7:50 a.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 2: Poland vs. Czech Republic | 11:20 a.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 2: Serbia vs. Netherlands | 2:50 p.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 3: Finland vs. Poland | 7:50 a.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 3: Czech Republic vs. Serbia | 11:20 a.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 3: Netherlands vs. Israel | 2:50 p.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 5: Poland vs. Israel | 7:50 a.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 5: Czech Republic vs. Netherlands | 11:20 a.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 5: Serbia vs. Finland | 2:50 p.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 6: Netherlands vs. Poland | 7:50 a.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 6: Finland vs. Czech Republic | 11:20 a.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 6: Israel vs. Serbia | 2:50 p.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 8: Finland vs. Netherlands | 7:20 a.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 8: Czech Republic vs. Israel | 11:20 a.m. | ESPN+
- Sept. 8: Serbia vs. Poland | 2:50 p.m. | ESPN+
Knockout Stage
- Round of 16: Sept. 10-11
- Quarterfinals: Sept. 13-14
- Semifinals: Sept. 16
- Third Place: Sept. 18
- Final: Sept. 18
NBA players participating
Belgium:
- None
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bulgaria
- None
Croatia
- Bojan Bogdanovic, Utah Jazz
- Dario Saric, Phoenix Suns
- Ivica Zubac, Los Angeles Clippers
- Mario Hezonja, free agent
Czech Republic
- Tomas Satoransky, free agent
Estonia
- None
Finland
- Lauri Markkanen, Cleveland Cavaliers
France
- Evan Fournier, New York Knicks
- Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, free agent
- Theo Maledon, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Frank Ntilikina, Dallas Mavericks
Georgia
- Goga Bitadze, Indiana Pacers
Germany
Great Britain
- None
Greece
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
- Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
- Tyler Dorsey, Dallas Mavericks
Hungary
- None
Israel
Italy
- None
Lithuania
Montenegro
- None
Netherlands
- None
Poland
- None
Serbia
- Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
- Nikola Jovic, Miami Heat
- Aleksej Pokusevski, Oklahoma City Thunder
Slovenia
- Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
- Goran Dragic, Chicago Bulls
- Vlatko Cancar, Denver Nuggets
Spain
- Juancho Hernangomez, Toronto Raptors
- Willy Hernangomez, New Orleans Pelicans
Turkey
Ukraine
- Sviatoslav Mikhailiuk, free agent