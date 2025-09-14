In crunch time on Sunday, Dennis Schröder led Germany to gold again. Down by one against Türkiye in the EuroBasket 2025 final, Schröder blew by Kenan Sipahi and lofted a lefty layup over Alperen Sengun's outstretched arm, off the glass and in with 1:15 left. About a minute later, the MVP of the 2023 FIBA World Cup hit Ercan Omani with a crossover and made a 16-foot jumper to give Germany a three-point lead. After Sengun missed a 3 on the next possession, Schröder got fouled and sealed the 88-83 victory with a pair of free throws.

For his heroics, Schröder was named the 2025 EuroBasket MVP. He entered the gold-medal game averaging 20.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game in the tournament, but he did not make a field goal until the second half. He finished with 16 points on 5-for-11 shooting, 12 assists and three rebounds, and he had plenty of help. Franz Wagner carried the load on offense for much of the first half and finished with 18 points on 7-for-13 shooting, eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Tristan da Silva added 13 points off the bench and shot 3 for 4 from deep. And the reigning World Cup champions would not have become EuroBasket champions without Isaac Bonga delivering a performance that will go down in German basketball history.

Bonga gave Germany everything it needed on both ends. The 25-year-old forward finished with a team-high 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting, five rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block. He made all four of his 3-point attempts and was all over the place (complimentary) on defense. With less than four minutes remaining, he cashed a catch-and-shoot 3 to give Germany a one-point lead. With less than three minutes remaining, he threw down a driving dunk on the baseline to tie the game.

Collectively, Germany shot 14 from 26 from 3-point range. Big man Daniel Theis did not score a single point until he made a huge 3 from Schröder to put Germany up by one with less than two minutes left,.

Germany finished the tournament undefeated. The gold medal is its first at EuroBasket since 1993, though it won bronze in 2022. Following its incredible run in 2023 and an appearance in the bronze medal game at the 2024 Olympics, this championship cements Germany's status as an international basketball powerhouse. It also bolsters Schröder's already impressive FIBA résumé.

Türkiye, who also entered the final undefeated, started the game on a 13-2 run, but Germany quickly rallied and led by two at the end of the first quarter. In the loss, Sengun finished with 28 points on 11-for-22 shooting, three rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Cedi Osman played all 40 minutes, scoring 23 points and shooting 6 for 9 from deep. With eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, Türkiye led by six points, but it could not consistently get stops after that. Germany ended the game on a 22-11 run.

Coming into the game, Türkiye had made 44.7% of its 3-point attempts in the tournament. Aside from Osman, though, they could not find the range on Sunday. The rest of the team shot a combined 3 for 16 (18.8%) from deep. Despite this, Türkiye was in it until the end. Shane Larkin gave Germany's defense problems by getting into the paint, Adem Bona made a bunch of big plays on the inside and Sengun was the same sort of force as he had been all tournament.

Schröder, Wagner and Sengun were named to the 2025 EuroBasket All-Star Five, as were Greece's Giannis Antetokounmpo and Slovenia's Luka Dončić. Türkiye took home its second EuroBasket medal and first since earning silver when it hosted the tournament in 2001.

Earlier on Sunday, Greece defeated Finland 92-89 to take the EuroBasket bronze medal.