EuroBasket 2025 tips off on Wednesday (Aug. 27) as 24 teams and plenty of NBA stars compete to be crowned men's basketball champions of Europe. Games will be played in the four host countries of Cyprus, Finland, Poland and Latvia. The knockout stage, including the third-place and championship game will be held in Riga, Latvia next month. Defending champions Spain will try to defend its crown after beating France in final of the 2022 competition.

EuroBasket 2025 is not short on star power. Luka Dončić will suit up for his home country of Slovenia, while three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić will play for Serbia. Giannis Antetokounmpo will also be participating for Greece once again, as well as a slew of other NBA players like Latvia's Kristaps Porziņģis, Franz Wagner -- who helped lead Germany to a bronze medal in 2022 -- and a French squad that features young players like No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft Zaccharie Risacher, Alexandre Sarr and Bilal Coulibaly. France's Victor Wembanyama, however, will not be competing in EuroBasket after his NBA season was cut short by a blood clot in February.

Ahead of the tournament, here's everything you need to know:

Format

The tournament begins with a group stage, with four groups consisting of six teams each. The group stage is round-robin style play, in which each team will play others in their respective group once. Teams receive two points for a win and one point for a loss, and at the end of the group stage the top four teams in each group advance to the knockout stage. If two teams are tied in points at the end of the group stage, their head-to-head matchup will be the first tiebreaker. The second tiebreaker will be point differential, followed by points scored, if necessary.

Groups

Group A

Portugal

Estonia

Latvia (host)

Turkey

Serbia

Czech Republic

Group B

Germany

Finland (host)

Great Britain

Lithuania

Sweden

Montenegro

Group C

Cyprus (host)

Italy

Georgia

Spain

Greece

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group D

Iceland

France

Slovenia

Poland (host)

Belgium

Israel

Schedule, scores

Wednesday, Aug. 27

Great Britain vs. Lithuania | 6:30 a.m. ET

Czech Republic vs. Portugal | 7:45 a.m. ET



Montenegro vs. Germany | 9:30 a.m. ET

Latvia vs. Turkey | 11 a.m. ET

Sweden vs. Finland | 1:30 p.m. ET

Serbia vs. Estonia | 2:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, Aug. 28

Georgia vs. Spain | 8 a.m. ET

Israel vs. Iceland | 8 a.m. ET

Belgium vs. France | 11 a.m. ET

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Cyprus | 11:15 a.m. ET

Greece vs. Italy | 2:30 p.m. ET

Slovenia vs. Poland | 2:30 p.m. ET

Friday, Aug. 29

Germany vs. Sweden | 6:30 a.m. ET

Turkey vs. Czech Republic | 7:45 a.m. ET

Lithuania vs. Montenegro | 9:30 a.m. ET

Estonia vs. Latvia | 11 a.m. ET

Finland vs. Great Britain | 1:30 p.m. ET

Portugal vs. Serbia | 2:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 30

Lithuania vs. Germany | 6:30 a.m. ET

Czech Republic vs. Estonia | 7:45 a.m. ET

Italy vs. Georgia | 8 a.m. ET

Iceland vs. Belgium | 8 a.m. ET

Great Britain vs. Sweden | 9:30 a.m. ET

Latvia vs. Serbia | 11 a.m. ET

France vs. Slovenia | 11 a.m. ET

Cyprus vs. Greece | 11:15 a.m. ET

Montenegro vs. Finland | 1:30 p.m. ET

Turkey vs. Portugal | 2:15 p.m. ET

Spain vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina | 2:30 p.m. ET

Poland vs. Israel | 2:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 31

Georgia vs. Greece | 8 a.m. ET

Slovenia vs. Belgium | 8 a.m. ET

Israel vs. France | 11 a.m. ET

Spain vs. Cyprus | 11:15 a.m. ET

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Italy | 2:30 p.m. ET

Poland vs. Iceland | 2:30 p.m. ET

Monday, Sept. 1

Sweden vs. Montenegro | 6:30 a.m. ET

Estonia vs. Turkey | 7:45 a.m. ET

Germany vs. Great Britain | 9:30 a.m. ET

Portugal vs. Latvia | 11 a.m. ET

Finland vs. Lithuania | 1:30 p.m. ET

Serbia vs. Czech Republic | 2:15 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Sept. 2

Greece vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina | 8 a.m. ET

Belgium vs. Israel | 8 a.m. ET

Iceland vs. Slovenia | 11 a.m. ET

Cyprus vs. Georgia | 11:15 a.m. ET

Italy vs. Spain | 2:30 p.m. ET

France vs. Poland | 2:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Sept. 3

Montenegro vs. Great Britain | 6:30 a.m. ET

Estonia vs. Portugal | 7:45 a.m. ET

Lithuania vs. Sweden | 9:30 a.m. ET

Czech Republic vs. Latvia | 11 a.m. ET

Finland vs. Germany | 1:30 p.m. ET

Turkey vs. Serbia | 2:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, Sept. 4

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Georgia | 8 a.m. ET

France vs. Iceland | 8 a.m. ET

Israel vs. Slovenia | 11 a.m. ET

Italy vs. Cyprus | 11:15 a.m. ET

Spain vs. Greece | 2:30 p.m. ET

Poland vs. Belgium | 2:30 p.m. ET

Knockout Stage

All knockout stage games in Latvia