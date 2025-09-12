The champion of EuroBasket 2025 will be determined Sunday as Germany and Türkiye battle for the crown. The tournament has featured plenty of NBA talent and notable stars will be going head to head in the final as the Magic's Franz Wagner (Germany) goes up against the Rockets' Alperen Sengun (Türkiye).

The biggest stars of the tournament, however, were eliminated earlier in the knockout stage. Nikola Jokić and Serbia, who were the pre-tournament favorites, were upset by Lauri Markkanen and Finland in the Round of 16. Luka Dončić led Slovenia to the quarterfinals, but Germany used a strong fourth quarter to advance and send the Lakers star packing. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece lost to Türkiye on Friday in the semifinals.

The knockout stage is being held in Riga, Latvia.

With the tournament winding down, here's everything you need to know:

Format

The tournament began with a group stage, with four groups consisting of six teams each. The group stage, which wrapped up on Sept. 4, was round-robin style play, in which each team played others in their respective group once. The top four teams in each group advanced to the knockout phase.

Where to watch EuroBasket 2025?

EuroBasket is streaming on Courtside 1891, a FIBA subscription service.

Knockout stage schedule, scores

Saturday, Sept. 6 (Round of 16)

Türkiye 85, Sweden 79

Germany 85, Portugal 58

Lithuania 88, Latvia 79

Finland 92, Serbia 86

Sunday, Sept. 7 (Round of 16)

Poland 80, Bosnia and Herzegovina 72

Georgia 80, France 70

Slovenia 84, Italy 77

Greece 84, Israel 79

Tuesday, Sept. 9 (Quarterfinals)

Türkiye 91, Poland 77

Greece 87, Lithuania 76

Wednesday, Sept. 10 (Quarterfinals)

Finland 93, Georgia 79

Germany 99, Slovenia 91

Friday, Sept. 12 (Semifinals)

Germany 98, Finland 86

Türkiye 94, Greece 68

Sunday, Sept. 14 (Final)

Germany vs. Türkiye, 2 p.m. ET

Group stage scores

Wednesday, Aug. 27

Lithuania 94, Great Britain 70

Portugal 62, Czechia 50



Germany 106, Montenegro 76

Türkiye 93, Latvia 73

Finland 93, Sweden 90

Serbia 98, Estonia 64

Thursday, Aug. 28

Georgia 83, Spain 69

Israel 83, Iceland 71

France 92, Belgium 64

Bosnia and Herzegovina 91, Cyprus 64

Greece 75, Italy 66

Poland 105, Slovenia 95

Friday, Aug. 29

Germany 105, Sweden 83

Türkiye 92, Czechia 78

Lithuania 94, Montenegro 67

Latvia 72, Estonia 70

Finland 109, Great Britain 79

Serbia 80, Portugal 69

Saturday, Aug. 30

Germany 107, Lithuania 88

Estonia 89, Czechia 75

Italy 78, Georgia 62

Belgium 71, Iceland 64

Sweden 78, Great Britain 59

Serbia 84, Latvia 80

France 103, Slovenia 95

Greece 96, Cyprus 69

Finland 85, Montenegro 65

Türkiye 95, Portugal 54

Spain 88, Bosnia and Herzegovina 67

Poland 66, Israel 64

Sunday, Aug. 31

Greece 94, Georgia 53

Slovenia 86, Belgium 69

Israel 82, France 69

Spain 91, Cyprus 47

Italy 96, Bosnia and Herzegovina 79

Poland 84, Iceland 75

Monday, Sept. 1

Montenegro 87, Sweden 81

Türkiye 84, Estonia 64

Germany 120, Great Britain 57

Latvia 78, Portugal 62

Lithuania 81, Finland 78

Serbia 82, Czechia 60

Tuesday, Sept. 2

Bosnia and Herzegovina 80, Greece 77

Israel 92, Belgium 89

Slovenia 87, Iceland 79

Georgia 93, Cyprus 61

Italy 67, Spain 63

France 83, Poland 76

Wednesday, Sept. 3

Great Britain 89, Montenegro 83

Portugal 68, Estonia 65

Lithuania 74, Sweden 71

Latvia 109, Czechia 75

Germany 91, Finland 61

Türkiye 95, Serbia 90

Thursday, Sept. 4