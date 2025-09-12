EuroBasket 2025 scores, schedule: Germany vs. Türkiye set to meet in final on Sunday
The championship game is set for Sunday in Latvia
The champion of EuroBasket 2025 will be determined Sunday as Germany and Türkiye battle for the crown. The tournament has featured plenty of NBA talent and notable stars will be going head to head in the final as the Magic's Franz Wagner (Germany) goes up against the Rockets' Alperen Sengun (Türkiye).
The biggest stars of the tournament, however, were eliminated earlier in the knockout stage. Nikola Jokić and Serbia, who were the pre-tournament favorites, were upset by Lauri Markkanen and Finland in the Round of 16. Luka Dončić led Slovenia to the quarterfinals, but Germany used a strong fourth quarter to advance and send the Lakers star packing. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece lost to Türkiye on Friday in the semifinals.
The knockout stage is being held in Riga, Latvia.
With the tournament winding down, here's everything you need to know:
Format
The tournament began with a group stage, with four groups consisting of six teams each. The group stage, which wrapped up on Sept. 4, was round-robin style play, in which each team played others in their respective group once. The top four teams in each group advanced to the knockout phase.
Where to watch EuroBasket 2025?
EuroBasket is streaming on Courtside 1891, a FIBA subscription service.
Knockout stage schedule, scores
Saturday, Sept. 6 (Round of 16)
- Türkiye 85, Sweden 79
- Germany 85, Portugal 58
- Lithuania 88, Latvia 79
- Finland 92, Serbia 86
Sunday, Sept. 7 (Round of 16)
- Poland 80, Bosnia and Herzegovina 72
- Georgia 80, France 70
- Slovenia 84, Italy 77
- Greece 84, Israel 79
Tuesday, Sept. 9 (Quarterfinals)
- Türkiye 91, Poland 77
- Greece 87, Lithuania 76
Wednesday, Sept. 10 (Quarterfinals)
- Finland 93, Georgia 79
- Germany 99, Slovenia 91
Friday, Sept. 12 (Semifinals)
- Germany 98, Finland 86
- Türkiye 94, Greece 68
Sunday, Sept. 14 (Final)
- Germany vs. Türkiye, 2 p.m. ET
Group stage scores
Wednesday, Aug. 27
- Lithuania 94, Great Britain 70
- Portugal 62, Czechia 50
- Germany 106, Montenegro 76
- Türkiye 93, Latvia 73
- Finland 93, Sweden 90
- Serbia 98, Estonia 64
Thursday, Aug. 28
- Georgia 83, Spain 69
- Israel 83, Iceland 71
- France 92, Belgium 64
- Bosnia and Herzegovina 91, Cyprus 64
- Greece 75, Italy 66
- Poland 105, Slovenia 95
Friday, Aug. 29
- Germany 105, Sweden 83
- Türkiye 92, Czechia 78
- Lithuania 94, Montenegro 67
- Latvia 72, Estonia 70
- Finland 109, Great Britain 79
- Serbia 80, Portugal 69
Saturday, Aug. 30
- Germany 107, Lithuania 88
- Estonia 89, Czechia 75
- Italy 78, Georgia 62
- Belgium 71, Iceland 64
- Sweden 78, Great Britain 59
- Serbia 84, Latvia 80
- France 103, Slovenia 95
- Greece 96, Cyprus 69
- Finland 85, Montenegro 65
- Türkiye 95, Portugal 54
- Spain 88, Bosnia and Herzegovina 67
- Poland 66, Israel 64
Sunday, Aug. 31
- Greece 94, Georgia 53
- Slovenia 86, Belgium 69
- Israel 82, France 69
- Spain 91, Cyprus 47
- Italy 96, Bosnia and Herzegovina 79
- Poland 84, Iceland 75
Monday, Sept. 1
- Montenegro 87, Sweden 81
- Türkiye 84, Estonia 64
- Germany 120, Great Britain 57
- Latvia 78, Portugal 62
- Lithuania 81, Finland 78
- Serbia 82, Czechia 60
Tuesday, Sept. 2
- Bosnia and Herzegovina 80, Greece 77
- Israel 92, Belgium 89
- Slovenia 87, Iceland 79
- Georgia 93, Cyprus 61
- Italy 67, Spain 63
- France 83, Poland 76
Wednesday, Sept. 3
- Great Britain 89, Montenegro 83
- Portugal 68, Estonia 65
- Lithuania 74, Sweden 71
- Latvia 109, Czechia 75
- Germany 91, Finland 61
- Türkiye 95, Serbia 90
Thursday, Sept. 4
- Bosnia and Herzegovina 84, Georgia 76
- France 114, Iceland 74
- Slovenia 106, Israel 96
- Italy 89, Cyprus 54
- Greece 90, Spain 86
- Belgium 70, Poland 69