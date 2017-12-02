Evan Turner, Noah Vonleh Hosting Winter Coat Drive to Help Kids in Need

Coats can be donated at 14 Fred Meyer locations, and the two players will visit the Beaverton store Sunday.

Winter is coming in the Northwest, and Trail Blazers players Evan Turner and Noah Vonleh are stepping up to do their part for under-served youth in the area. The two are hosting the Blazers’ annual winter coat drive in partnership with Fred Meyer, and donations will be distributed by Portland-area nonprofits to those in need. The pair will be at the Beaverton Fred Meyer on Walker Road at 3:00 pm Sunday, Dec. 3, to collect donations.

The Portland Patch News Desk caught up with Turner to talk about his connection to the community:

"It's important to me that the kids in our community are prepared for winter" Turner said. "Fred Meyer stores, along with Noah and I, invite Trail Blazers fans to join us in helping to keep Portland youth of all ages warm and dry. We've made it convenient by placing donation bins at 14 participating Fred Meyer locations all over the area. The season of giving has begun, so let's all participate."

Vonleh shares similar passion for lending a helping hand:

"I am proud to be teaming up with Fred Meyer this holiday season to collect and distribute winter coats to those in need," said Vonleh. "Fred Meyer is a tireless supporter of the Portland community and its commitment to giving back is something that I admire. As a professional athlete, I think it is important that I utilize my platform to give back to the local community and I am so honored to be a part of such a good cause to benefit the Portland community."

This will be the eighth year of the coat drive. A hashtag, #FredMeyerCoatDrive, allows fans to share their donations on social media and be entered for possible prizes. Donations are accepted through December 17.

You can also visit the Fred Meyers donation web site to find all of their coat drive locations.