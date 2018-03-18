Even Anthony Davis' coach, Alvin Gentry, says James Harden deserves NBA MVP

The New Orleans Pelicans have made an incredible run to get into playoff position in the crowded Western Conference despite a season-ending injury to DeMarcus Cousins in late January. That's largely due to Anthony Davis, who has been playing some of the best basketball in the league since Cousins' injury.

His strong play has many campaigning for Davis to at least be considered for this year's NBA MVP award -- and he faced the leading candidate, Rockets guard James Harden, on Saturday. The Pelicans lost the game, 107-101, and afterward New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry, following a long rant about how poor he thought the officiating was, mentioned that he thinks Harden, not Davis, deserves the MVP (around the 0:45 mark of the video below).

"They're a great team with a great player," Gentry said of the Rockets. "To me, [Harden's] the MVP of the league. He's done everything to earn that. His team's got the best record. He's the closer. He comes up with big shots when he needs to."

#Pelicans HC Alvin Gentry with a heated response to the officiating today.... pic.twitter.com/kmsjgF0Crt — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) March 18, 2018

Gentry is right, but it doesn't exactly help Davis' MVP campaign that his own coach, who gets to watch him every night, says that someone else deserves it. The Pelicans might want to send back those "#AD4MVP" shirts they were handing out on Saturday.

〰️ >🧔



Coming to the game tonight?



Show your support for The Brow over The Beard!



You can get your beard shaved for free at tonight’s #Pelicans game (Outside of Section 101 on the concourse starting at 5 pm)



anyone that does will receive a #AD4MVP shirt!



〰️ >🧔 pic.twitter.com/o0rXB7Qqdz — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 17, 2018

Davis is averaging 28.0 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks on the season, while Harden leads the league with 30.9 points per game to go along with 8.7 assists and 5.2 rebounds. Harden has finished second in the MVP voting in two of the past three seasons.