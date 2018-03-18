Even Anthony Davis' coach, Alvin Gentry, says James Harden deserves NBA MVP
Gentry was complimentary of Harden following the Pelicans' loss to the Rockets on Saturday
The New Orleans Pelicans have made an incredible run to get into playoff position in the crowded Western Conference despite a season-ending injury to DeMarcus Cousins in late January. That's largely due to Anthony Davis, who has been playing some of the best basketball in the league since Cousins' injury.
His strong play has many campaigning for Davis to at least be considered for this year's NBA MVP award -- and he faced the leading candidate, Rockets guard James Harden, on Saturday. The Pelicans lost the game, 107-101, and afterward New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry, following a long rant about how poor he thought the officiating was, mentioned that he thinks Harden, not Davis, deserves the MVP (around the 0:45 mark of the video below).
"They're a great team with a great player," Gentry said of the Rockets. "To me, [Harden's] the MVP of the league. He's done everything to earn that. His team's got the best record. He's the closer. He comes up with big shots when he needs to."
Gentry is right, but it doesn't exactly help Davis' MVP campaign that his own coach, who gets to watch him every night, says that someone else deserves it. The Pelicans might want to send back those "#AD4MVP" shirts they were handing out on Saturday.
Davis is averaging 28.0 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks on the season, while Harden leads the league with 30.9 points per game to go along with 8.7 assists and 5.2 rebounds. Harden has finished second in the MVP voting in two of the past three seasons.
-
Big Baby says he's innocent in odd video
Davis was arrested last month and charged with drug possession and distribution
-
NBA Saturday scores, highlights, updates
We've got all the scores, top plays and news from Saturday's NBA games
-
Dudley, Chriss fined for fighting Jazz
Dudley and Chriss were the main culprits in an altercation in Utah on Thursday
-
Knicks' Kanter opposed to tanking
Kanter also suggested the Knicks should develop guys in the G League, not the NBA
-
NBA DFS, Mar. 17: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
'Big Baby' arrested on drug charges
The former NBA champion was arrested on the charges in Maryland last month