Even Kevin Garnett thinks the Jimmy Butler vs. Timberwolves standoff is a 's--- storm'

The Minnesota Timberwolves have certainly been the talk of the NBA this week, and now one of the greatest players in the franchise's history is weighing in.

In an interview with Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, Kevin Garnett called the Timberwolves' recent situation involving Jimmy Butler a "shit storm." Garnett, who proudly admits that the Wolves are forever in his blood, is hoping that the organization can move past the ugly situation that it finds itself in.

"I'm a T-Wolf for life, man," Garnett said. "I'm 'Sota for life. I've always wanted better for not only the city and the franchise, but Wigs, KAT, those are my guys. I root for those guys. Gorgui Dieng. Those are my guys. I'm just hoping they can get through this rough patch and everybody can get on the same patch and figure it out. It's a shit storm up there."

On Wednesday, Butler showed up to practice for the first time since his reported trade request and berated his teammates, coaches and even the general manager, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He also reported that Butler targeted Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins, head coach Tom Thibodeau and even Scott Layden were the recipients of Butler's aggressive mindset.

In the interview, Garnett did admit that he lost his cool with his teammates and head coach at times in the past. However, the 15-time All-Star was trying to motivate his counterparts rather than just saying how much the team needs him as Butler did on Wednesday.

"You don't think that I went crazy sometimes? Man, I was a damn Tasmanian devil," Garnett told The Athletic. "I would say shit at [Kevin] McHale. I would say shit at Flip [Saunders]. But it was all to motivate all of us. We had a big game against Chicago and I'm just raising the level to what I'm expecting the next day to be like."

Butler even reportedly held a players-only meeting on Thursday in which several players voiced their opinions on the situation. However, the Timberwolves star guard made it clear that he doesn't intend on sitting out regular season games. Minnesota is set to open up their regular-season slate on Oct. 17 when they take on the San Antonio Spurs.

The Timberwolves have entertained the idea of trading Butler, but talks with teams like the Houston Rockets and Miami Heat have broken down recently. For Miami, it would like to continue dialogue with the Wolves about a deal for Butler, but it's been reported that Thibodeau's asking price is simply too high.

As things currently stand, the Timberwolves plan to enter opening night with Butler still a member of the team.