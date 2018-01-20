Even LeBron James has jokes about the Cavaliers' trade rumors
The Cavs are reportedly looking to acquire numerous players -- even Teen Wolf?
There's still a few weeks until the trade deadline, but the Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly already hitting the trade market hard. Every day, it seems there's a new player that they're supposedly trying to bring to The Land. DeAndre Jordan, George Hill, Lou Williams, they're in on all of them. And as we get closer to the actual deadline, there are sure to be many more names thrown into the mix as the Cavs try to bolster their squad for a showdown with the Warriors.
LeBron James, apparently, thinks all of this commotion is rather humorous. J.E. Skeets from The Starters made a joke that the Cavs about the Cavs' "real" targets -- and James couldn't help but join in with a quote tweet.
As good as the Warriors have looked this season, Teen Wolf would probably make the Cavs the favorites to win the title. He was unstoppable for the Beavers. You get LeBron and Teen Wolf running a little pick-and-roll action, it's all over. There's no way you're stopping that.
