The NBA's shortened 2020-21 regular season comes to an end on Sunday, and there are still a plethora of ways this could all shake out. A few teams are playing to win. More than a few teams could be playing to lose. No matter what teams say publicly, they all have preferred matchups. Below is every possible seeding scenario, entering Sunday's action.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Western Conference

No. 1 and 2 seed

Jazz win + Suns win = Utah No. 1 seed, Phoenix No. 2 seed

Jazz win + Suns loss = Utah No. 1 seed, Phoenix No. 2 seed



Jazz loss + Suns win = Phoenix No. 1 seed, Utah No. 2 seed



No. 3 and 4 seed

Nuggets win + Clippers win = Denver No. 3 seed, L.A. No. 4 seed



Nuggets win + Clippers loss = Denver No. 3 seed, L.A. No. 4 seed



Nuggets loss + Clippers loss = Denver No. 3 seed, L.A. No. 4 seed



Nuggets loss + Clippers win = L.A. No. 3 seed, Denver No. 4 seed



No. 5, 6 and 7 seed

Mavericks win + Blazers win + Lakers win = Dallas No. 5 seed, Portland No. 6 seed, L.A. No. 7 seed



Mavericks win + Blazers loss + Lakers win = Dallas No. 5 seed, L.A. No. 6 seed, Portland No. 7 seed



Mavericks loss + Blazers win + Lakers win = Dallas No. 5 seed, Blazers No. 6 seed, L.A. No. 7 seed



Mavericks loss + Blazers loss + Lakers win = Dallas No. 5 seed, L.A. No. 6 seed, Portland No. 7 seed



Mavericks loss + Blazers win + Lakers loss = Portland No. 5 seed, Dallas No. 6 seed, L.A. No. 7 seed

No. 8 seed

Golden State Warriors are locked into the No. 8 seed

No. 9 seed

Memphis Grizzlies are locked into the No. 9 seed

No. 10 seed

San Antonio Spurs are locked into the No. 10 seed

Eastern Conference

No. 1 seed

Philadelphia 76ers have clinched No. 1 seed

No. 2 seed

Brooklyn Nets are locked into the No. 2 seed

No. 3 seed

Milwaukee Bucks are locked into the No. 3 seed

No. 4 seed

New York Knicks are locked into the No. 4 seed

No. 5 seed

Atlanta Hawks are locked into the No. 5 seed

No. 6 seed

Miami Heat are locked into the No. 6 seed

No. 7 seed

Boston Celtics are locked into the No. 7 seed

No. 8 seed

Washington Wizards are locked into the No. 8 seed

No. 9 seed

Indiana Pacers are locked into the No. 9 seed

No. 10 seed

Charlotte Hornets are locked into the No. 10 seed

Tiebreaker rules explained

The NBA's tiebreaker rules at the most basic level are pretty easy to understand. In a scenario where two teams finish the regular season with the same record, the team with the better winning percentage in those head-to-head matchups earns the tiebreaker. In situations where there are three or more teams that finish tied with the same record at the end of the season, things get a little more complicated. In those instances, any team that also happens to be a division winner would earn the tiebreaker and go on to be the highest seeded team of the bunch. After that, the team with the better winning percentage in all games among the tied teams would earn the tiebreaker.