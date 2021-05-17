kyrieupdate.jpg
USATSI

The NBA's shortened 2020-21 regular season comes to an end on Sunday, and there are still a plethora of ways this could all shake out. A few teams are playing to win. More than a few teams could be playing to lose. No matter what teams say publicly, they all have preferred matchups. Below is how everything shook out following all of Sunday's action. 

Western Conference

No. 1 seed

  • Utah Jazz have clinched the No. 1 seed

No. 2 seed

  • Phoenix Suns have clinched the No. 2 seed

No. 3 seed

  • Denver Nuggets have clinched the No. 3 seed 

No. 4 seed

  • Los Angeles Clippers have clinched the No. 4 seed

No. 5 seed

  • Dallas Mavericks have clinched the No. 5 seed

No. 6 seed

  • Portland Trail Blazers have clinched the No. 6 seed

No. 7 seed

  • Los Angeles Lakers have clinched the No. 7 seed

No. 8 seed

  • Golden State Warriors are locked into the No. 8 seed

No. 9 seed

  • Memphis Grizzlies are locked into the No. 9 seed

No. 10 seed

  • San Antonio Spurs are locked into the No. 10 seed

Eastern Conference

No. 1 seed

  • Philadelphia 76ers have clinched No. 1 seed

No. 2 seed

  • Brooklyn Nets are locked into the No. 2 seed 

No. 3 seed

  • Milwaukee Bucks are locked into the No. 3 seed

No. 4 seed

  • New York Knicks are locked into the No. 4 seed

No. 5 seed

  • Atlanta Hawks are locked into the No. 5 seed

No. 6 seed

  • Miami Heat are locked into the No. 6 seed

No. 7 seed

  • Boston Celtics are locked into the No. 7 seed

No. 8 seed

  • Washington Wizards are locked into the No. 8 seed

No. 9 seed

  • Indiana Pacers are locked into the No. 9 seed

No. 10 seed

  • Charlotte Hornets are locked into the No. 10 seed

Tiebreaker rules explained

The NBA's tiebreaker rules at the most basic level are pretty easy to understand. In a scenario where two teams finish the regular season with the same record, the team with the better winning percentage in those head-to-head matchups earns the tiebreaker. In situations where there are three or more teams that finish tied with the same record at the end of the season, things get a little more complicated. In those instances, any team that also happens to be a division winner would earn the tiebreaker and go on to be the highest seeded team of the bunch. After that, the team with the better winning percentage in all games among the tied teams would earn the tiebreaker. 