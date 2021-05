The NBA's shortened 2020-21 regular season comes to an end on Sunday, and there are still a plethora of ways this could all shake out. A few teams are playing to win. More than a few teams could be playing to lose. No matter what teams say publicly, they all have preferred matchups. Below is every possible seeding scenario.

Western Conference

No. 1 and 2 seed

Utah win + Phoenix win = Utah No. 1 seed, Phoenix No. 2 seed

Utah win + Phoenix loss = Utah No. 1 seed, Phoenix No. 2 seed



Utah loss + Phoenix win = Phoenix No. 1 seed, Utah No. 2 seed



No. 3 and 4 seed

Denver win + Clippers win = Denver No. 3 seed, Clippers No. 4 seed



Denver win + Clippers loss = Denver No. 3 seed, Clippers No. 4 seed



Denver loss + Clippers loss = Denver No. 3 seed, Clippers No. 4 seed



Denver loss + Clippers win = Clippers No. 3 seed, Denver No. 4 seed



No. 5, 6 and 7 seed

Dallas win + Portland win + Lakers win = Dallas No. 5 seed, Portland No. 6 seed, Lakers No. 7 seed



Dallas win + Portland loss + Lakers win = Dallas No. 5 seed, Lakers No. 6 seed, Portland No. 7 seed



Dallas loss + Portland win + Lakers win = Dallas No. 5 seed, Blazers No. 6 seed, Lakers No. 7 seed



Dallas loss + Portland loss + Lakers win = Dallas No. 5 seed, Lakers No. 6 seed, Portland No. 7 seed



Dallas loss + Portland win + Lakers loss = Portland No. 5 seed, Dallas No. 6 seed, Lakers No. 7 seed

No. 8 and 9 seed

Warriors vs. Grizzlies = winner No. 8, loser No. 9



**San Antonio is locked into the No. 10 seed

Eastern Conference

**Philadelphia has clinched No. 1 seed

No. 2 and 3 seed

Brooklyn win + Milwaukee win = Brooklyn No. 2 seed, Milwaukee No. 3 seed

Brooklyn win + Milwaukee loss = Brooklyn No. 2 seed, Milwaukee No. 3 seed



Brooklyn loss + Milwaukee loss = Brooklyn No. 2 seed, Milwaukee No. 3 seed

Brooklyn loss + Milwaukee win = Milwaukee No. 2 seed, Brooklyn No. 3 seed

No. 4, 5 and 6 seed

New York win + Atlanta win + Miami win = New York No. 4 seed, Atlanta No. 5 seed, Miami No. 6 seed



New York win + Atlanta loss + Miami win = New York No. 4 seed, Atlanta No. 5 seed, Miami No. 6 seed



New York win + Atlanta loss + Miami loss = New York No. 4 seed, Atlanta No. 5 seed, Miami No. 6 seed



New York win + Atlanta win + Miami loss = New York No. 4 seed, Atlanta No. 5 seed, Miami No. 6 seed



New York loss + Atlanta loss + Miami loss = New York No. 4 seed, Atlanta No. 5 seed, Miami No. 6 seed



New York loss + Atlanta win + Miami win = Atlanta No. 4 seed, Miami No. 5 seed, New York No. 6 seed



New York loss + Atlanta loss + Miami win = Atlanta No. 4 seed, Miami No. 5 seed, New York No. 6 seed



New York loss + Atlanta win + Miami loss = Atlanta No. 4 seed, New York No. 5 seed, Miami No. 6 seed



**Boston is locked into the No. 7 seed

No. 8, 9 and 10 seed

**Charlotte plays Washington on Sunday