Ex-Cavs GM Griffin on Kyrie Irving: Not many have the 'courage' to request a trade
David Griffin spoke about Kyrie Irving and his former team
David Griffin played a crucial role in building the Cavaliers into a championship contender. He inherited Kyrie Irving from a previous general manager and then he added Kevin Love while signing LeBron James. From that point he built a team around those three that could perennially compete for a championship. The result was one title and three consecutive trips to the NBA Finals.
Now that Griffin is no longer a member of the Cavaliers front office, he could have chosen to no longer speak about his former employer, but that's not what he chose to do. Griffin went on ESPN and talked about the current situation with Irving. It shouldn't be a surprise to hear that Griffin is in support of Irving's decision.
Griffin is repeating a lot of the reports of why Irving would want to leave Cleveland. Irving isn't requesting a way out because he doesn't enjoy winning. It's a desire to prove that he can be the face of a franchise somewhere even if that means leaving an all time great like LeBron.
If anybody knows the way Irving thinks it's Griffin. Everybody has praised the way he managed egos behind the scenes and a good GM can't do that without understanding their players on a personal level. Griffin understood Irving so he's able to see why Irving would ask to play elsewhere. Of course, if he was still the GM then Irving might have never requested a trade in the first place.
