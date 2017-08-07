Ex-Cavs guard Ron Harper blames youth, ignorance for Kyrie Irving trade request
If Harper were making the calls, Irving might end up wishing he'd never asked to be dealt
Ron Harper, who played 15 seasons in the NBA and won five championship rings, recently commented to the Akron Beacon Journal on the Kyrie Irving trade request and didn't hold back.
He said there was no guarantee that Irving would even go to a good team. In the 1990s, Harper said, players who demanded a trade would be sent to bad teams.
"It's not a guarantee that the Cavaliers are going to trade him to a good team," Harper said. "I asked a guy, 'What happened to the old-school days?' When a guy asked to get traded, you traded him to the sorriest team. That's the way it worked."
Harper went on to say that it was Irving's youth causing this decision and he didn't understand why he would pass on the chance to be in the NBA Finals every year.
"When I used to play on bad teams and you trained all offseason to play 82 games, you get to the first round and you lose. You're guaranteed to play till June. The East is good, but you know that you're the best basketball team," Harper said. "I don't really understand what's behind it.
"Young. Youth. Kids â¦ listen, the inmates are in charge. So when the inmates are in charge, nothing but bad things can happen, right?"
Harper is clearly not pleased about the trade request. However, he might be looking back on his era with rose-colored glasses. Disgruntled players demanding a trade even when they were on a good team is nothing new. Kobe Bryant infamously demanded a trade from the Lakers. Magic Johnson demanded a trade to try and push the front office for a new coach. The trade demand has always been a power move many superstars use. Irving, who wants to be the face of a franchise somewhere, is using that same power.
