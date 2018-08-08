Ex-Knicks star Charles Oakley avoids jail time in Las Vegas gambling fraud case by pleading no contest
Oakley was arrested in Vegas in July and accused of trying to commit gambling fraud
Ex-New York Knicks big man Charles Oakley won't be going to jail over his Las Vegas gambling case. Arrested in July, Oakley was accused of trying to commit gambling fraud by pulling a chip back from the table in an attempt to avoid losing it.
He was originally charged with a Class B felony, but has instead pleaded no contest to a charge of disorderly conduct, which is simply a misdemeanor. Instead of jail time, Oakley will reportedly have to pay a $1,000 fine. Via ESPN:
Former New York Knicks big man Charles Oakley pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct to resolve a case stemming from an alleged cheating incident last month at a Las Vegas casino.
As a result of a plea bargain, Oakley will face no jail time. TMZ reports that Oakley was fined $1,000.
"Mr. Oakley has pled no contest to the simple misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct which fully resolves this situation," Oakley's attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, said in a statement provided to ESPN. "He appreciates the professionalism of the District Attorney and the Cosmopolitan in resolving this event."
Most recently, Oakley has returned to the game of basketball with the BIG3, Ice Cube's 3-on-3 league. Primarily serving as a coach for the Killer 3s, Oakley did suit up for a game last season.
