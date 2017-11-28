Ex-NBA player Ben Gordon's legal troubles continue with felony robbery charge

Ex-NBA player Ben Gordon had his fourth incident with the law in the past five months. USATSI

Former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested Saturday on a charge of felony robbery, the latest in a string of legal incidents that have followed his 11-year NBA career.

Here are the details of his latest arrest, from USA Today:

LAPD public information officer Irma Mota said police officers arrived at 9:10 a.m. Saturday at a downtown Los Angeles apartment complex, where Gordon had been renting two apartments. According to the police report, Gordon confronted the apartment manager about returning his security deposit. After the manager advised Gordon that he did not have access to the deposit, Gordon punched the manager in the face. He left after the manager provided him with a portion of the security deposit. Gordon returned shortly thereafter, again demanding the security deposit. After a witness intervened, Gordon left before being apprehended and arrested.

Gordon was scheduled to be released from jail on Tuesday, and is next due in court on Dec. 19.

This is the fourth run-in with the law for Gordon in the last five months. In June, he was arrested for pulling fire alarms at the same complex where the alleged robbery occurred. Then in October he was hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation after getting into a confrontation with a 31-year-old woman inside a sports rehab facility he owns in his hometown of Mount Vernon, New York. And just last week, Gordon was arrested for driving with a forged license plate in New York.

Two days ago, Gordon posted a cryptic Instagram video of himself staring into the camera with the caption, "Redrum...a lot of you should have met your maker already but it's not too late...#ooogangs--- #f---youpayme #cantstealfromGodstupid #iseenpeopledieforlesslol #Godismerciful."

The 34-year-old Gordon, who was talking about an NBA comeback as recently as recently as early October, played for the Bulls, Pistons, Bobcats and Magic after starring at UConn. He averaged 14.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in the NBA, with a career high of 21.4 points per game during the 2006-07 season with Chicago.

Gordon last played in the league during the 2015 season, and Basketball Reference lists his career earnings at $84,617,019.