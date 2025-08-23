Former NBA star Shawn Kemp was sentenced to 30 days of electronic home monitoring following his May arrest for second-degree assault, according to The Seattle Times. Notably, the sentence allows Kemp to avoid jail time after Pierce County Superior Court Judge Michael Schwartz found that circumstances surrounding Kemp's case warranted a downward sentence.

The 55-year-old Kemp also has to serve one year of community custody and complete 240 hours of community service.

Kemp pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in May following his role in allegedly firing a gun at two men inside a Toyota 4Runner outside of Tacoma Mall in Tacoma, Washington. Kemp argued that the shooting was committed in self-defense and that he returned fire after the occupants of the 4Runner fired upon him.

"I'm very apologetic for what I did," Kemp told the judge before his sentencing hearing was over, per The Seattle Times.

Kemp was a six-time NBA All-Star as a member of the Seattle SuperSonics from 1993-97 and the Cleveland Cavaliers from 1997-2000. He also earned three straight All-NBA Second Team honors from 1994-96 and closed his career with the Portland Trail Blazers (2000-02) and the Orlando Magic (2002-03).