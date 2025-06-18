When guard Dejounte Murray was a rookie with the San Antonio Spurs, then-coach Gregg Popovich offered to perform an extremely selfless act to help Murray's family.

During an appearance on "The Pivot" podcast, Murray revealed Popovich has served as a "father figure," and even offered to move Murray's mother after she was shot during the guard's rookie season in 2016-17.

"That was a man who wanted me to reach my full potential in life first -- then as a basketball player. He's so real," Murray said. "He tried to move my mom to San Antonio with his own money after she got shot. My mom was shot in the leg my rookie year. He called her himself -- without me knowing until after the fact. 'We want to move you here. No, no, not with his money, with my money.' That sounds like a dude that cares about me and loves me, right?"

Murray ended up playing for Popovich for five seasons before being traded to the Atlanta Hawks in 2022. During his five seasons in San Antonio, Murray averaged 12.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists while shooting 34.0% from 3.

Kevin Durant trade: Why Spurs and Rockets have right idea in their conservative KD pursuits Sam Quinn

Murray couldn't help but express his gratitude for the relationship that he has had with Popovich since entering the NBA.

"There's so many stories -- if he were able to sit here and talk, he'd tell you," Murray added. "He's never had a player come into his office and cry on his shoulder about how many murders he had to deal with back home in Seattle, how many funerals I had to pay for."

Popovich announced his retirement from coaching in May 2025 after he had suffered a stroke in November 2024. He ended up taking a leave of absence before ultimately retiring from the sport.

The legendary Spurs coach won five NBA titles and registered the most wins (1,422) in NBA history during his career. However, for Murray and countless other players that have played for Popovich, it's clear Popovich's impact extends well beyond the court.