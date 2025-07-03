Ben McLemore, a former Portland Trail Blazers guard and the No. 7 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, was found guilty of raping a woman at a 2021 house party. A Clackamas County (Oregon) jury convicted McLemore on multiple rape and sexual abuse charges, though he was found not guilty on one count of second-degree sexual abuse. McLemore, 32, had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The incident occurred on Oct. 3, 2021, during a private gathering at the Lake Oswego home of then-Trail Blazers teammate Robert Covington. At the time, McLemore was on the Portland roster as the team prepared for the upcoming NBA season. He was later arrested at Portland International Airport in April 2024 on outstanding warrants tied to the case, according to police.

The trial last nearly two weeks. The woman testified that she was incapacitated after heavy drinking and unable to consent. McLemore said he had also been drinking but maintained the encounter was consensual.

After completing the 2021–22 season with the Trail Blazers, he continued his professional career overseas in China, Greece and Spain. Police said his departure delayed the case, but investigators continued to gather evidence. In February 2024, a Clackamas County grand jury returned an indictment after reviewing that evidence and hearing testimony from the alleged victim.

McLemore played nine seasons in the NBA after being drafted by the Sacramento Kings in 2013. He spent four seasons in Sacramento before later joining the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers. He signed with the Portland Trail Blazers ahead of the 2021–22 season, which turned out to be his final year in the league.