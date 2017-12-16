Ex-wife of Lorenzen Wright charged with murder in death of former NBA player

Lorenzen Wright played 13 seasons in the NBA for five different teams. Getty Images

Former NBA player Lorenzen Wright went missing in 2010 until his dead body was found on July 28, 2010 with multiple gun shout wounds. His murder has been unsolved for the last seven years. Recently, though, the murder weapon was found and progress has been made on the case.

On December 16, 2017 Wright's ex-wife, Sherra Wright, was charged with murder in his death.

Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings said Saturday that Sherra Wright has been charged in the death of her ex-husband, a Memphis native who played for five teams over 13 seasons as a forward and center in the N.B.A. The police in Riverside County, Calif., arrested Sherra Wright on Friday night on a fugitive from justice warrant, online records show.

Wright's murder was a well-known unsolved case and even received a feature in Sports Illustrated. Wright's ex-wife comes up multiple times in the piece and was even interviewed. She was asked if she had any involvement in his murder to which she responded.

After a pause, she responded, "At first, I'm a wife, then I'm a mother, and then thirdly I'm an author. The law enforcement should do what's best to find out who's the killer." Schlef: "You understand obviously why I had to ask that?" Sherra: "I do. But I'm a wife, a mother, an author, uh, I let people do what, what, what they're good at doing and I'm just going to do what I'm good at doing. Um, they need to spend time and focus and find out what happened to him. We all need to know."

The article also mentions that Memphis police were informed to take a "hard look" at Wright's ex-wife during the investigation.

Wright had a 13-year NBA career which included him playing for the Clippers, Grizzlies, Hawks, Kings and Cavaliers.