Monday's NBA schedule features 12 games, beginning with a rematch of Sunday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder, led by MVP front-runner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, defeated Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets 127-103. Today's game is scheduled to tipoff at 8 p.m. ET. The Thunder are 9-point favorites in the Monday NBA betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 238 and Gilgeous-Alexander is the favorite to score first at +490. Another matchup between potential playoff teams unfolds when the New York Knicks take on the Sacramento Kings at 10:30 p.m. ET. According to the latest NBA odds, the Knicks are 2.5-point road favorites. Karl-Anthony Towns is the favorite to score the first bucket at +210.

SportsLine expert handicapper Jimmie Kaylor has broken down the NBA odds for every game on Monday and locked in three first basket scorer prop bets.

Kaylor is a handicapper and DFS pro for SportsLine who won a DraftKings Millionaire contest in 2022 and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume.

Now, here are Kaylor's top three first basket scorer bets for Monday:

Alperen Sengun (+500 at FanDuel) in Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic



Sengun (19.3 points per game) has scored the first basket in 16 games already this season, and the Rockets as a team have scored first in 36 of their 64 games this season. Sengun's rare blend of size, physicality, and athleticism present a significant mismatch for the Magic in the frontcourt. The 22-year-old is a rising star in the NBA, and is one of the top options in Houston's explosive offensive attack. FanDuel Sportsbook has the best odds for Sengun as first scorer at +500.

Jamal Murray (+650 at Fanduel) in Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Murray is coming off a lackluster performance against the Thunder on Sunday, but the former Kentucky standout remains one of the most explosive scorers in the NBA when he is dialed in. Murray has taken the first shot for Denver in 19.3% of the team's games, an has scored the first basket in nine games. The 28-year-old guard is in prime position for a bounce back game on Monday night, and Kaylor expects him to look to score early.

Austin Reeves (+700 at FanDuel) in Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets

The Lakers have won the opening tip in 61.3% of their games this season, and without LeBron James on the floor, Reeves should see an uptick in shot attempts on Monday night. The 26-year-old guard is averaging 18.8 points per game, and has scored the first basket in nine games this season. Point guard Luka Doncic is also questionable for Los Angeles, and if he is also unable to go, it will boost Reeves' chances here even more. Reeves has attempted the first shot in 18.5% of the Lakers' games this season.

