Fake Damian Lillard Stars in Adidas Ad
Portland’s point guard is now famous enough to be copied.
There’s famous enough to star in your own nationally-televised commercial, and then there’s famous enough to have an actor portray you in a nationally-televised commercial because absolutely everybody knows who you are. Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard crossed the boundary from the first category to the second this week as sneaker-titan Adidas included him—or at least his reputation—in their “Greatness Does Good” campaign.
The spot begins with doppelgangers of Houston Rockets guard James Harden and New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis shooting pool, while a suspiciously-familiar looking figure tosses darts at a board. As the ad unravels, so does the premise.
Watch “Lillard” and company here:
-
