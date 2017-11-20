Fake Tough Guy Joel Embiid flops after light push from 6’3 Donovan Mitchell

Joel Embiid trolls Donovan Mitchell into a technical.

Joel Embiid might be the best unicorn around, but he’s also one of the best trolls of the game. Case in point. Donovan Mitchell goes for the layup late in the game. Joel Embiid blocks him. Embiid taunts him while standing over him. Donovan Mitchell prideful guy whose team is getting blown out takes offense. Pushes Embiid. Embiid flops harder than Manu Ginobili at a Second City improv class.

Joel Embiid erases Donovan Mitchell, stares him down, performs flawless troll, gets Mitchell T’d up. pic.twitter.com/HdSsBoBXSv — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) November 21, 2017

Floppity flop flop flop flop.