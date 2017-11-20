Fake Tough Guy Joel Embiid flops after light push from 6’3 Donovan Mitchell
Fake Tough Guy Joel Embiid flops after light push from 6’3 Donovan Mitchell
Joel Embiid trolls Donovan Mitchell into a technical.
Joel Embiid might be the best unicorn around, but he’s also one of the best trolls of the game. Case in point. Donovan Mitchell goes for the layup late in the game. Joel Embiid blocks him. Embiid taunts him while standing over him. Donovan Mitchell prideful guy whose team is getting blown out takes offense. Pushes Embiid. Embiid flops harder than Manu Ginobili at a Second City improv class.
Joel Embiid erases Donovan Mitchell, stares him down, performs flawless troll, gets Mitchell T’d up. pic.twitter.com/HdSsBoBXSv— Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) November 21, 2017
Floppity flop flop flop flop.
-
McCollum had clever insult for Fournier
McCollum hurled a clever insult at the French forward
-
Flagrant Two Pod: CJ McCollum interview
Hosts Bill Reiter and Reid Forgrave are joined by Blazers guard CJ McCollum
-
NBA Monday scores, highlights, updates
Check back throughout the night for the latest updates from Monday's NBA games
-
Garnett: Maker will win MVP one day
Garnett has worked with Maker and says he is reminded of himself
-
SportsLine: C's better odds than Cavs
It might be a good time to place a bet on the Boston Celtics
-
NBA DFS Nov. 20: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...