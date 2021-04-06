Few NBA teams ever actually need a 15th man. It's a roster spot designed to stash a young player or absorb a contract. Before this season, they technically couldn't even be used on a healthy roster. Teams could only have 13 active players on game nights. But the Los Angeles Lakers have only 14 rostered players. Four of them -- LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Andre Drummond and Jared Dudley -- are too injured to contribute at the moment.

A 15th player would provide meaningful depth, and now that the pro-rated minimum salary has dropped low enough for them to actually sign one, it's worth exploring who they might actually pursue. Before we dive in, it should be noted that the buyout market is nearing its conclusion. Any player currently on an NBA roster would only be eligible to play in the postseason for another team if he is bought out by April 9, this Friday. For the most part, last-minute buyouts are a rarity. We will touch on a possible exception, but for the most part, everyone on this list is available right now. With that in mind, let's dive in.