Fan banned from NBA arenas for life after running onto court to take selfie with Victor Wembanyama

Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals was about as perfect an advertisement for professional basketball as the league could have hoped for. The underdog New York Knicks, scrapping their way to a 14-point second-half comeback as they attempt to end their 53-year championship drought. The ascending San Antonio Spurs, led by future face of the league Victor Wembanyama, trying to defy historical precedent by leading a champion in just his third season.

There was only one hiccup in an otherwise perfect night for the NBA: some less-than-acceptable fan behavior in San Antonio. In the third quarter, a fan ran out onto the court to try to get a selfie with Wembanyama before being removed and arrested.

The NBA swiftly identified the fan and banned him from NBA arenas for life, the league said in a statement. Additionally, a second fan also received a lifetime ban from NBA arenas "for his role in the incident," the league said without specifying his actions.

But that wasn't the only fan-related incident on Wednesday. The NBA is also looking into two fans who were sitting courtside and allegedly directed "vulgar, profane flopping remarks" at Knicks star Jalen Brunson, according to Chris Haynes. Brunson met with Game 1 crew chief Scott Foster after the game to discuss the remarks, though what exactly was said is not currently known.

Fan-related incidents are fortunately rare during the NBA Finals, but they do happen. In 2019, Warriors minority owner Mark Stevens was banned for one year and fined $500,000 for shoving Raptors guard Kyle Lowry during Game 3 of the Finals. In such a high-profile series, incidents like Brunson's interaction with fans in San Antonio for Game 1 will be under a microscope, and the NBA will likely act quickly in getting to the bottom of what happened.