Alex Caruso fans have gone above and beyond in sharing their love for the Los Angeles Lakers' backup point guard this season. Caruso racked up more All-Star votes from fans than Russell Westbrook, Devin Booker and Donovan Mitchell despite averaging fewer minutes per game than they average points. Earlier this month, however, one fan took his love for the Bald Eagle to a new level.

Hayden D'Amico got married on July 10. As most grooms do, he wore a tuxedo in honor of his nuptials. Unlike most grooms, he wore a Caruso jersey under his tuxedo in honor of his favorite Laker.

Caruso even blessed the union himself on Twitter. "Guaranteed successful marriage.. congrats bro," Caruso tweeted in response. Teammate Kyle Kuzma added, simply, "Fire." Perhaps more importantly, the bride herself endorsed the move by retweeting Caruso's response, starting the marriage off on the right foot. No wife should ever get between a man and his backup point guard. That's Wedded Bliss 101.

Now that Caruso's biggest fans have their rings, he can now turn his attention to winning one of his own. His Lakers enter the Disney bubble among the favorites to win the 2020 championship, and with Avery Bradley and Rajon Rondo out, his role is only going to grow when the season resumes next week. Given the already fierce devotion his fans show him, a strong showing in Orlando could turn Caruso jerseys into standard Los Angeles wedding attire.