The Los Angeles Lakers blew a 20-point lead in a loss to the Spurs on Friday, and Luka Dončić was not happy about it. Not only was this a gut-punch loss in a game for early dibs on the West's No. 1 seed, but Dončić has been ice cold from 3 over the last two-plus weeks (26 for 100) and it continued in San Antonio with a 1-for-13 showing.

This was at least the surface context under which a clearly frustrated Dončić walked off the court, and as he made his way toward the locker room he flung his wristband at a woman in the crowd. Moments later, Dončić turned around and went to retrieve the wristband, at which point the man who was with the woman handed it back to him and then shoved the Lakers superstar before multiple security guards quickly intervened.

"I just threw my wristband, like I do almost every game," Doncic explained. "Then I heard she didn't want it, so I went back to grab it and then he just pushed me, and then I gave it to somebody else."

The reporter asked if the fan had said anything to Dončić that perhaps instigated the wristband fling, or if there were words after the shove (which there pretty clear were), but Dončić stuck to his innocent explanation of what appeared to be a pretty aggressive act on his part.

If you watch the video again, you can pretty clearly see the woman saying something to Doncic before he flings the wristband. Maybe she was trash talking him. Or, maybe she was responding to the middle finger that Doncic appeared to flip toward the crowd moments before.

Either way, this is not a good look for Dončić. That was not a fan-friendly wristband giveaway, as Doncic wants you to believe. That is a back-turned slingshot at an elderly woman. If that's how he hands out wristbands after games (heaven forbid to a little kid), by slinging it into their chest as he keeps right on walking by, he's got some real growing up to do.

Even if these people were taunting Doncic, he can't do that. We'll see if any further explanation as to what was said in this exchange surfaces, but at first glance this looks like Luka, for whatever reason, firing a wristband in frustration at a woman, and a man next to her taking offense to that aggression, hence the shove.

This definitely feels like an incident the league is going to have to address.