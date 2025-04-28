The NBA Playoffs are in full swing, and those looking to place wagers on the different games and series can do so with the latest Fanatics promo code, which allows new users to earn up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets.

Here's a closer look at the Fanatics promo code, including how it compares to other sportsbook promotions. We'll also dive into the NBA Playoffs.

How to claim Fanatics' promo code

To sign up with Fanatics and claim this offer, click "Claim Bonus" on this page, download the Fanatics Sportsbook app and enter all required information, such as name, email and address. There is no promo code required for this offer. The offer is only available to new users who have never signed up with Fanatics Sportsbook before. You must also be at least 21 years old and in a state in which Fanatics Sportsbook operates. Once your account is made, deposit at least $5 to get started.

This promotion is a bet insurance offer where you receive bonus bets if certain wagers lose. Fanatics insures your first bet of the day for each of your first 10 days with the sportsbook. Those bets are insured up to $100 each for a maximum return of $1,000 in bonus bets. To receive the maximum total, users need to bet at least $100 as their first wager of the day for their first 10 days with the sportsbook, and all 10 of those bets need to lose. There's a minimum odds requirement of -200 for these No Sweat Bets.

The 10 days begin the day your account is registered and not the day of your first bet. Additionally, these bonus bets expire after seven days, and should you win a bet using bonus bet funds, you only receive the winnings back and not the initial stake.

Fanatics promo comparison

Fanatics is offering a promotion similar to another top sportsbook. Here's what those two, as well as four others, have to offer for new users.

Brand Promo CBS promo code Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets

None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings on your next 10 bets CBSDYW DraftKings Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly None required FanDuel Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

BetMGM's offer is similar to Fanatics' in that it's also a bet insurance promotion. But instead of covering multiple bets across multiple days, BetMGM insures your very first bet with the sportsbook up to $1,500. If it loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bet form.

FanDuel, DraftKings and bet365 all are offering "bet and get" promotions where, after placing a $5 first wager, you receive bonus bets. FanDuel offers the most at $250, but your first bet must win. There is no minimum odds requirement for that first bet, however. DraftKings offers $200 in the form of eight $25 bonus bet tokens, and bet365 offers $150. Your first bet doesn't need to win at either of those sportsbooks in order to claim this offer.

Caesars offers profit boosts to new users after placing a first bet of $1. After that, your next 10 bets receive 100% profit boosts.

The 2024-25 NBA Playoffs

In the West, the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder completed a four-game sweep of the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday with a narrow 117-115 win. The Golden State Warriors, despite being without star forward Jimmy Butler, took a 2-1 series lead over the No. 2 seed Houston Rockets with a 104-93 win on their home court, and Aaron Gordon's buzzer-beating dunk helped the Denver Nuggets tie their series with the Los Angeles Clippers at 2-2 in what's been a close, back-and-forth battle. The Rockets and Warriors face off in Game 4 on Monday, while the Nuggets and Clippers square off in Denver on Tuesday. The other Los Angeles team, the Lakers, is down 3-1 to the Minnesota Timberwolves after Sunday's 116-113 loss.

Out East, the Cleveland Cavaliers have jumped out to a dominant 3-0 series lead over the Miami Heat, and the conference's No. 1 seed will look to complete the series sweep Monday night. The New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers have all taken commanding 3-1 series leads after winning on Sunday.

Responsible Gaming with Fanatics

It's important for bettors to practice responsible gaming, know their limits and avoid chasing losses. Fanatics offers tools and resources for its users, such as deposit limits, timeouts, self-exclusion lists and much more.

Some available nationwide resources include The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and calling 1-800-GAMBLER.