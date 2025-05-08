The second round of the NBA Playoffs is well underway, and we've got one game on the schedule Thursday as the Golden State Warriors aim to go up 2-0 on the Minnesota Timberwolves. They'll have to do it without star guard Stephen Curry, who is dealing with a strained hamstring. Bettors looking to place wagers on Warriors-Timberwolves or any of the other games and series during the playoffs can use the latest Fanatics promo code, which gives new users up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets.

Here's everything you need to know about the Fanatics promo code, including how it stacks up to offers from other sportsbooks. We'll also take a look at how things stand in the NBA Playoffs entering Thursday.

How to claim Fanatics' promo code

To earn up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets through Fanatics, the first thing you need to do is click "Claim Bonus" on this page and download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Then, create an account and enter all required information, which includes legal name, date of birth and address. There's no promo code needed to claim this offer, but it is important to note it's only available to new users who have never signed up for Fanatics Sportsbook before and who are at least 21 years old in a state where Fanatics operates. Once you have created your account, you need to deposit at least $10 to get started with this promotion.

With this promotion, Fanatics covers your first bet of the day for each of your first 10 days with the sportsbook. That means if your bet first bet of the day for any of those first 10 days loses, you receive your stake back in the form of bonus bets. These bets are each covered up to $100 each for a maximum return of $1,000. To receive the full $1,000, you would have to place a bet of $100 as your first bet of the day for each of your first 10 days with Fanatics Sportsbook, and all 10 of those bets would need to need to lose. The minimum odds requirement for the No Sweat Bets promotion is -500. It's important to note the 10 days begin the day your account is registered and not the day you make your first bet. Bonus bets expire seven days after they're credited to your account and if you win a bet using bonus bets, you receive only the winnings back and not the initial stake.

Fanatics promo comparison

Fanatics and BetMGM have similar promotions going on, but what are all the top sportsbooks offering to new users?

Brand Promo CBS promo code Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets

None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings on your next 10 bets CBSDYW DraftKings Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly None required FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

Like Fanatics, BetMGM has a first bet offer that returns bonus bets if your bet loses. The difference is BetMGM offers up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and it only covers your very first bet with the sportsbook. So to receive that total, you'd have to place a first bet of $1,500, and it'd have to lose.

Caesars' offer centers around profit boosts where, after placing a first bet of $1, your next 10 bets receive 100% profit boosts.

FanDuel, DraftKings and bet365 all have "bet and get" promotions going on where you place a first bet of $5 and receive bonus bets. FanDuel and DraftKings offer $200 in bonus bets, with DraftKings paying that out in the form of eight $25 bonus bet tokens, while at FanDuel, your first bet needs to win, though there's no minimum odds requirement. Bet365 offers $150, and like DraftKings, your first bet doesn't need to win to claim this offer.

The 2024-25 NBA Playoffs

We're down to eight teams and four series in the NBA Playoffs as we aim to see who will be the sport's next champion.

The reigning champs are out East in the Boston Celtics who find themselves down 2-0 to the New York Knicks after dropping the first two games of the series at home by a combined four points. The other series in the Eastern Conference sees the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers, who are beat up at the moment, down 2-0 to the Indiana Pacers, who mounted a furious comeback in Game 2 by outscoring the Cavs 36-21 in the fourth quarter. Tyrese Haliburton nailed a late 3-pointer to give the Pacers the win and a commanding 2-0 series lead.

Out West, the Warriors got a 99-88 Game 1 win in Minnesota over the Timberwolves with Buddy Hield and Jimmy Butler combining for 44 points, but Steve Kerr's team will be without Curry for at least Game 2 as he deals with a hamstring strain that limited him to just 13 minutes in Game 1. Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves look to even the series and also improve their 3-point shooting, as Minnesota made just five of 29 shots from behind the arc. The Oklahoma City Thunder, who had the best record in the NBA this year, blew a fourth quarter lead to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in Game 1, who used a late Aaron Gordon 3-pointer to steal the victory. The Thunder bounced back from that close loss with a blowout win at home in Game 2 to even things at 1-1 as the series now heads to Denver.

Responsible Gaming with Fanatics

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming, which includes knowing their limits and not chasing losses. Fanatics has a number of tools and resources available to its users, including deposit limits and self-exclusion lists.

There are also nationwide resources available, such as The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and calling 1-800-GAMBLER.