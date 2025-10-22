With the newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, new users can bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash on a Wednesday that also includes a pair of college football games. The NBA opened the 2025-26 season with a one-point double-overtime Thunder victory over the Rockets, and 24 teams will play in their season openers on Wednesday. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code with Bet Insurance Rewards up to $200 back in FanCash daily here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review.

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

Here's how to utilize the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. Just apply your offer in the bet slip and place a cash bet of at least $1 on any sport with odds of -500 or longer. You can repeat this process for a user's first 10 days with Fanatics Sportsbook and if your daily wager settles as a loss, you'll receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash with Bet Insurance Rewards. In total, users could receive up to $2,000 in FanCash, if your bet loses all 10 days. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (except New York).

You must opt-in and wager $1+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash with Bet Insurance Rewards if your bet loses (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 10-day period begins the day you establish your account. FanCash issued with this promotion expires seven days from the date it's issued. See full Promo Terms and FanCash terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Want to get started? Click here to get started:

Wednesday NBA betting

With 12 games in action on Wednesday, NBA bettors have plenty of options for NBA betting. The New York Knicks host the Cleveland Cavaliers in a matchup of the two teams with the shortest odds to win the Eastern Conference, and even though it's the season-opener, the Knicks will already be shorthanded. Josh Hart (back) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) are both out and Karl-Anthony Towns (quad) entered the morning questionable. Darius Garland (toe) and Max Strus (foot) are out to begin the season for Cleveland following offseason surgeries.

The Cavaliers are favored by 1.5 points in the latest NBA odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. Cleveland won all four matchups against New York last year en route to finishing with the best record in the East (64-16). Other top matchups for teams making their season openers include 76ers vs. Celtics (-2), Spurs vs. Mavericks (-3) and Kings vs. Suns (-4). Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

Wednesday college football betting

Conference USA remains in the spotlight on Wednesday with the only two games in action for college football betting. The Delaware Blue Hens host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at 7:30 p.m. ET and the New Mexico State Aggies host the Missouri State Bears at 9 p.m. ET. New Mexico State (3-3) vs. Missouri State (3-3) will air on CBS Sports Network, with both teams vying to go above .500 on the season while winning their second conference game. New Mexico State senior quarterback Logan Fife is averaging 252.3 passing yards per game this season as one of the top passers in college football.

Delaware is favored by 9.5 points against Middle Tennessee, one of two teams without a Conference USA victory this season, in the latest Week 9 college football odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, with an over/under set at 55 points. New Mexico State is a 1-point favorite against Western Missouri State, with an over/under set at 50.5 points at Fanatics. Claim up to $2,000 in FanCash here:

Week 8 NFL betting

The Philadelphia Eagles were embarrassed by the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football in Week 6 in a 34-17 loss to a young team led by Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo. The Giants earned national praise from that primetime victory, while many wondered if the defending Super Bowl champions were trending toward one of the most disappointing seasons in the league. The Eagles responded with a 28-22 win over the Vikings last week, and they'll have their chance at some revenge against the NFC East rival on Sunday, this time in Philadelphia.

The Eagles are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Week 8 NFL odds for NFL betting at Fanatics Sportsbook. The Giants are coming off a wild 33-32 loss to the Broncos, where they allowed all 33 points in the fourth quarter in a collapse, so both teams have some recent demons they'll look to overcome on Sunday. Other intriguing Week 8 NFL matchups include 49ers vs. Texans (-1.5), Cowboys vs. Broncos (-3.5) and Packers (-3) vs. Steelers. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.