Less than 24 hours after one of the most epic baseball games you'll ever see, the Dodgers and Blue Jays return to the field in Los Angeles for Game 4 of the 2025 MLB World Series. With the current Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, new users can bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash to bet on Shohei Ohtani taking the mound for the Dodgers in Game 4, or a variety of NBA, NHL, or college football betting options. Get the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review.

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

Here's how to utilize the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. Just apply your offer in the bet slip and place a cash bet of at least $1 on any sport with odds of -500 or longer. You can repeat this process for a user's first 10 days with Fanatics Sportsbook and if your daily wager settles as a loss, you'll receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash with Bet Insurance Rewards. In total, users could receive up to $2,000 in FanCash, if your bet loses all 10 days. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (except New York).

You must opt-in and wager $1+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash with Bet Insurance Rewards if your bet loses (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 10-day period begins the day you establish your account. FanCash issued with this promotion expires seven days from the date it's issued. See full Promo Terms and FanCash terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Want to get started? Click here to get started:

World Series betting, Game 4 on Tuesday

After Shohei Ohtani's epic performance on Monday, where he hit two home runs and two doubles to become just the second player in World Series history to have four extra-base hits in one game while also being intentionally walked four times, the two-way superstar can now showcase his other skill. The 31-year-old takes the mound on Tuesday for his first World Series pitching appearance as the Dodgers' starting pitcher for Game 4. The Blue Jays are scheduled to start Shane Bieber, who had a 3.57 ERA over seven starts this season after making his return on Aug. 22 following Tommy John surgery. Ohtani has a 2.25 ERA in two starts this postseason.

The Dodgers defeated the Blue Jays, 6-5, in an epic 18-inning showdown on Monday to take a 2-1 series lead. Los Angeles is a -195 favorite to win on Tuesday, with the Blue Jays as +165 underdogs and an over/under set at 8.5 runs in the latest Game 4 World Series odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

Tuesday NBA betting

There are five games on the Tuesday NBA schedule, with one featuring one of the best players in the NBA going against the team he's rumored to potentially be traded to. The Milwaukee Bucks host the New York Knicks on Tuesday, as the Knicks are one of those franchises where any time there are potential rumors about a superstar on the move, their name seems to come up. No one knows for sure the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, but for now, the Bucks are 2-1 and Antetokounmpo is averaging 36 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists per game this season there. The Knicks are also 2-1, and Karl-Anthony Towns (quad) is questionable.

The Knicks are 1.5-point favorites over the Bucks in the latest Tuesday NBA odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. Tuesday's NBA schedule also includes the 76ers (-4.5) vs. Wizards, Kings vs. Thunder (-10.5) and Clippers vs. Warriors (-1.5) for NBA betting options. Claim up to $2,000 in FanCash here:

Week 9 NFL betting

The Week 9 NFL odds will adjust as the week goes on, but if you find a number you like early in the week, now is the time to jump on it. The New England Patriots have been one of the bigger surprises of the season with their 6-2 start, but they aren't sneaking up on anyone anymore. New England is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Week 9 NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook ahead of a matchup against the Falcons with quarterback uncertainties, so if you support the Patriots this week, should you back them earlier in the week?

The Week 9 NFL schedule also features the Indianapolis Colts traveling to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers are coming off an emotional week with QB1 Aaron Rodgers going against his former franchise and losing to the Packers, 35-25, on Sunday Night Football, so how should that affect your Week 9 NFL betting? Rodgers has nine touchdowns compared to two interceptions over his last four games as they try and upset the Colts as underdogs on Sunday. The Colts are favored by 3 points in the latest Week 9 NFL odds. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.