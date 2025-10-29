The 2025 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays continues with Game 5 on Wednesday, and new users can use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. The Wednesday sports calendar is also filled with NBA, NHL, college football contests, and more for online sports betting. Get the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review.

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

Here's how to utilize the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. Just apply your offer in the bet slip and place a cash bet of at least $1 on any sport with odds of -500 or longer. You can repeat this process for a user's first 10 days with Fanatics Sportsbook and if your daily wager settles as a loss, you'll receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash with Bet Insurance Rewards. In total, users could receive up to $2,000 in FanCash, if your bet loses all 10 days. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (except New York).

You must opt-in and wager $1+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash with Bet Insurance Rewards if your bet loses (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 10-day period begins the day you establish your account. FanCash issued with this promotion expires seven days from the date it's issued. See full Promo Terms and FanCash terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Want to get started? Click here to get started:

World Series betting, Game 5 on Wednesday

The Blue Jays defeated the Dodgers, 6-2, on Wednesday, one day after their 18-inning classic, with the final game in Los Angeles being played tonight at 8 p.m. ET. Game 5 features a Game 1 pitching rematch with Blake Snell starting for the Dodgers and Trey Yesavage taking the mound for the Blue Jays. Toronto won Game 1, 11-4, as the Blue Jays roughed Snell up for five runs over five innings before hitting the bullpen as well.

Yesavage allowed two runs over four innings in Game 1. The 22-year-old right-handed pitcher has been thrown straight onto the biggest stage in baseball, as a key Toronto postseason pitcher despite just making his MLB debut on Sept. 15. He'll look to contain the red-hot Shohei Ohtani, who is 6-for-15 with three home runs and seven walks for a .400 batting average in the 2025 World Series. The Dodgers are -215 favorites, with the Blue Jays as +175 underdogs with an over/under set at 8 runs in the latest Game 5 World Series odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

Wednesday NBA betting

Wednesday features a 10-game slate, including the Lakers and Timberwolves meeting for the second time already this season. The stars won't be in action, though, with LeBron James (sciatica) and Luka Doncic (finger/leg) out for the Lakers and Anthony Edwards (hamstring) out for the Timberwolves. But plenty of the league's best will be on the court Wednesday, though, including Donovan Mitchell, Nikola Jokic and Trae Young for NBA betting considerations.

The Orlando Magic are 1.5-point favorites against the Detroit Pistons in the latest Wednesday NBA odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, and although these aren't two of the biggest draws in the NBA by name appeal, with young stars like Paolo Banchero and Cade Cunningham on both sides, they are emerging teams who could be in the NBA Finals mix this season. Wednesday's NBA schedule also includes Rockets (-6) vs. Raptors, Cavaliers (-4) vs. Celtics and Pacers vs. Mavericks (-7). Claim up to $2,000 in FanCash here:

Week 9 NFL betting

The New York Giants return to MetLife Stadium, where Jaxson Dart is 2-0 as a starter, to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Week 9 NFL schedule. The Giants are 2-3 in the Dart era, with the home team winning all five contests and for this week at least, that's a trend the Giants look to keep going. The tandem of Dart and Cam Skattebo has become instant fan favorites in New York, but Skattebo, a running back, will be out for the rest of the season following a gruesome ankle injury suffered last week.

The 49ers are favored by 3 points in the latest Week 9 NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook with San Francisco coming off a 26-15 loss to the Texans last week. Other Week 9 NFL betting options include Broncos (-2) vs. Texans, Vikings vs. Lions (-9) and an AFC showdown with the Chiefs (-2) vs. Bills. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.