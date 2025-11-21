With the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN, new users can bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash on Friday, with teams like Duke, Florida and Michigan State taking the floor in college basketball. Friday night also features plenty of online sports betting options before a wild football weekend, including college basketball, college football, NBA, and NHL. Get the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN

Here's how to utilize the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN. New users just need to apply your offer in the bet slip and place a cash bet of at least $1 on any sport with odds of -500 or longer. Then you can repeat this process up to your first 10 days with Fanatics Sportsbook and if your daily wager settles as a loss, courtesy of Bet Insurance Rewards, you'll receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash. In total, users could receive up to $2,000 in FanCash, if your bet loses all 10 days. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (outside New York).

Friday college football betting preview

Friday features a two-game college football slate, with the NC State Wolfpack hosting the Florida State Seminoles at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the UNLV Rebels hosting the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at 10:30 p.m. ET. Florida State and NC State are both 5-5 this season, with the Seminoles 2-5 in ACC play while NC State is 2-4 in the ACC. Florida State opened the season on a high with a 31-17 win over Alabama for its first of three straight victories, but the Seminoles then went on a four-game losing streak to fall out of the College Football Playoff race. NC State has lost three of its last four games.

For college football betting, Florida State is favored by 6.5 points with an over/under set at 59.5 points in the latest Friday college football odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. UNLV is a 3-point favorite over Hawaii in the later contest. The Rebels are 8-2 and have won two straight games, while the Rainbow Warriors are 7-3 and have won four of their last five games.

Friday NBA betting preview

Friday night features a nine-game NBA slate in NBA Cup action. All five teams in West Group C are 1-1 entering Friday, with the Houston Rockets hosting the Denver Nuggets at 9:30 p.m. ET and the Golden State Warriors hosting the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET in West Group C play. Rockets vs. Nuggets would be an intriguing matchup regardless of NBA Cup status with Kevin Durant vs. Nikola Jokic. These teams are also second and third in the Western Conference, with Denver 11-3 and Houston 10-3. The Rockets have also won five straight games.

For NBA betting, the Rockets are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Friday NBA odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. The Warriors are 8-point favorites on Friday night. Other intriguing Friday matchups include the Heat vs. Bulls (-2.5), Pelicans vs. Mavericks (-4) and Timberwolves (-3.5) vs. Suns.

Friday college basketball betting preview

The No. 1 team in the nation takes the court on CBS Sports Network for the second straight night when the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers play the No. 15 Texas Tech Raiders for the Baha Mar Championship from the Bahamas at 9:30 p.m. ET. Purdue defeated Memphis, 80-71, and Texas Tech defeated Wake Forest, 84-83, on Thursday to meet on Friday night. Junior forward JT Toppin had 21 points for Texas Tech, and the preseason All-American is averaging 23.5 points and 11 rebounds per game this season. Purdue had two preseason All-Americans in senior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn and senior guard Braden Smith. Kaufman-Renn is averaging 16 points and 13.7 rebounds, with Smith adding 15.2 points and nine assists per game this season.

For college basketball betting, Purdue is favored by 4 points in the latest Friday college basketball odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. Other top teams in action on Friday include No. 23 Wisconsin vs. No. 9 BYU (-5.5), No. 6 Louisville (-8.5) vs. Cincinnati and Merrimack vs. No. 10 Florida (-36).

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.