Saturday features another jam-packed slate for fans of various sports, with online sports betting for basketball, hockey, and even fight fans with UFC 325 on Paramount+, with the main card starting at 9 p.m. ET. Sports bettors have plenty of options for capitalizing on the current Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN, which allows new users to bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash on Saturday. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN with Bet Insurance Rewards up to $100 back in FanCash daily here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Saturday NBA betting preview

The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat are in the middle of a situation you wouldn't normally see until the postseason, and probably not even then, as they play three games over four days against one another. The Bulls and Heat began this on Thursday, with a 116-113 win for the Heat in Chicago, before going to Miami for a back-to-back on Saturday and Sunday. Both the Heat and Bulls are fighting for positioning in the Eastern Conference, so these are two teams that could be playing in a similar type of series in a few months.

The Bulls and Heat face off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday for their second of three contests. Shortly after they start, the Houston Rockets host the Dallas Mavericks in a Texas battle at 8:30 p.m. ET. The home team has won each of the first three games between these two teams this season, and the home team has won six straight dating back to last season. For NBA betting, the Heat are 1-point favorites in the latest Saturday NBA odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. The Rockets are 11-point favorites at Fanatics. Click here to sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash at Fanatics:

Saturday college basketball betting preview

No. 2 UConn (-6.5) takes on Creighton in a Big East battle at 8 p.m. ET and No. 6 Gonzaga (-10.5) hosts St. Mary's at 10:30 p.m. ET to wrap up a loaded Saturday college basketball schedule. UConn is off to its best start in Big East play this century, and its lone loss this season came to top-ranked Arizona. Meanwhile, St. Mary's is trying to beat Gonzaga for the seventh time in 12 games. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook offers ample tools and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics provides various options like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-GAMBLER, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.