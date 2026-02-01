The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash, and Sunday features some of the best NBA and college basketball of the week to capitalize on this promotion. Sunday college features a top-10 matchup in No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 5 Nebraska, and a 10-game NBA slate, including Lakers vs. Knicks and Thunder vs. Nuggets. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN with Bet Insurance Rewards up to $1,000 back in FanCash here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Sunday NBA betting preview

Given the unknowns about LeBron James' NBA future, the stretch run of the 2025-26 NBA season will be filled with potential lasts for one of the sport's all-time greats. Sunday marks James' potential final game at Madison Square Garden, with the Lakers' final regular-season game in New York on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. James has put on some incredible performances at MSG throughout his 23-year-career, so could he have another in store for Sunday night?

The Knicks are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Sunday NBA odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. This star-filled matchup featuring James and Luka Doncic against New York's Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the most-anticipated games of the week. Following Knicks vs. Lakers, the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Denver Nuggets in a potential postseason preview at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Thunder are favored by 4.5 points at Fanatics. Click here to sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash at Fanatics:

Sunday college basketball betting preview

Sunday features four games with ranked teams in action, including two matchups of top-25 programs going head-to-head. Earlier on Sunday, No. 12 Purdue takes on Maryland in a Big Ten battle on CBS and Paramount+ at 1 p.m. ET, the same time as No. 23 Alabama vs. No. 19 Florida in an SEC matchup as two top college basketball betting options. No. 8 Iowa State plays Kansas State in Big 12 action at 2 p.m. ET.

The Sunday college basketball slate is highlighted by a top-10 matchup with No. 5 Nebraska hosting No. 9 Illinois in Big Ten action at 4 p.m. ET. The Cornhuskers (20-1, 9-1 Big Ten) are coming off their first loss of the season, falling to No. 3 Michigan, 75-72, on the road on Tuesday. Illinois is 18-3 overall and 9-1 in the conference, and is coming off a 75-66 win over Washington on Thursday. Nebraska is favored by 1.5 points in the latest college basketball odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook offers ample tools and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics provides various options like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-GAMBLER, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.