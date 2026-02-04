Wednesday is another chance to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN, which allows new users to bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. The San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder meet for the fifth time this season at 9:30 p.m. ET. Wednesday also features one of the final days of NHL betting before the 2026 Olympics. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN with Bet Insurance Rewards up to $1,000 back in FanCash here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Wednesday NBA betting preview

Wednesday features a seven-game NBA slate, including the Spurs and Thunder going head-to-head as the top two teams in the Western Conference. The Thunder have only 11 losses this season, three of them coming against the Spurs. San Antonio won their first three matchups this season before the Thunder won, 119-98, on Jan. 13 in Oklahoma City. The Spurs (33-16) host on Wednesday, and they are 17-6 in San Antonio this season. Both teams are coming off victories over the Magic, with the Thunder winning, 128-92, on Tuesday and the Spurs winning, 112-103, on Sunday. For NBA betting, the Thunder are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Wednesday NBA odds at Fanatics Sportsbook for this 9:30 p.m. ET contest.

Before Thunder vs. Spurs, the New York Knicks host the Denver Nuggets at 7 p.m. ET, with both teams toward the top of their conference standings as well. The Knicks (32-18) are tied for second in the East, and the Nuggets (33-18) are third in the West. Denver is 1-2 since Nikola Jokic returned from his extended absence with a knee injury, but those losses came to the Thunder and Pistons, who have the two best records in the NBA. Meanwhile, the Knicks have won seven straight and are coming off a 132-101 win over the Wizards on Tuesday. The Knicks are favored by 7 points at Fanatics. Click here to sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash at Fanatics:

Wednesday college basketball betting preview

Seven ranked college basketball programs take the floor tonight, including No. 5 Illinois hosting Northwestern at 9 p.m. ET. Illinois has just cracked the top five after an 11-game winning streak that includes two wins over top-five teams over its last three contests. Illinois is coming off a 78-69 win over No. 5 Nebraska on Sunday to improve to 19-3 overall and 10-1 in the Big Ten. Meanwhile, Northwestern is 10-12 overall and 2-9 in the conference. The Wildcats are 2-2 over their last four conference games, though.

For college basketball betting. Illinois is favored by 14.5 points in the latest Wednesday college basketball odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. Other ranked action on Wednesday includes Notre Dame vs. No. 24 Louisville (-17.5), No. 10 Michigan State (-9) vs. Minneosta and No. 16 BYU (-6) vs. Oklahoma State. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Big Game NFL betting

The Seattle Seahawks return to a place where they have fond memories, with the 2026 Big Game being hosted at Levi's Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers. The Seahawks defeated the 49ers, 13-3, in the final game of the NFL regular season to clinch the No. 1 seed and first-round bye in the NFC playoffs. They've turned that into two victories, defeating the 49ers again, 41-6, and then the Rams, 31-27, at home en route to playing in the Big Game.

Meanwhile, the Patriots make their first trip to California this year. New England hasn't even traveled west of Cincinnati this year, based on how the schedule was formed. Speaking of schedules, the Patriots had one of the softest schedules in NFL history, which many held against them before the start of the playoffs, but they've responded with three victories, including knocking off the top-seeded Broncos, 10-7, in Denver last week. For NFL betting, the Seahawks are favored by 4.5 points in the latest NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 45.5 points. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook offers ample tools and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics provides various options like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-GAMBLER, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.