The 2026 Big Game between the Seahawks and Patriots is on Sunday, but Friday features another strong sports slate to claim the current Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN, where new users can bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. Friday also features an six-game NBA slate, including Knicks vs. Pistons. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN with Bet Insurance Rewards up to $1,000 back in FanCash here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Friday NBA betting preview

Friday features a six-game NBA slate, highlighted by a potential Eastern Conference Finals preview with the Detroit Pistons hosting the New York Knicks. The Pistons (37-13) have the best record in the East, while the Knicks (33-18) are tied with the Celtics for the second-best mark in the conference. The Knicks are playing some of their best basketball of season, entering on an eight-game winning streak and coming off a wild 134-127 double-overtime victory over the Nuggets on Wednesday. Jalen Brunson had 42 points for the Knicks. Meanwhile, the Pistons are coming off a shocker, losing to the Wizards, 126-117, on Thursday, perhaps looking ahead to this matchup.

For NBA betting, the Knicks are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Friday NBA odds at Fanatics Sportsbook in a 7:30 p.m. ET start. Other top Friday NBA matchups include the Heat vs. Celtics (-6), Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers (-7) and Clippers (-3.5) vs. Kings. Click here to sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash at Fanatics:

Friday college basketball preview

A Big East battle highlights the Friday night college basketball slate, with No. 22 St. John's hosting No. 3 UConn from Madison Square Garden at 8 p.m. ET. St. John's is 17-5 overall, including 10-1 in the Big East, while UConn is 22-1 overall and 12-0 in the conference. St. John's enters on an eight-game winning streak, while the Huskies have won 17 straight, with their only loss coming to Arizona, which is currently No. 1 in the country at 22-0. For college basketball betting, UConn is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Friday college basketball odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. St. John's has won two straight against UConn in the Rick Pitino era, including last year's regular-season matchup at Madison Square Garden. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Big Game NFL betting

The Big Game features plenty of people at featured spots making their debuts in the final game of the season, including at head coach and quarterback. Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold and head coach Mike Macdonald are both making their Big Game debut, at least Darnold's debut as the starting quarterback, and New England quarterback Drake Maye and head coach Mike Vrabel are making their Big Game debut in their current positions, with Vrabel returning for the first time since he was a linebacker for the Patriots. After years of familiar faces in the Big Game, such as Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Jalen Hurts and dating back to Tom Brady, there are plenty of fresh storylines to watch and wager on Sunday.

The 2026 Big Game kicks off from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., home of the San Francisco 49ers, on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. For NFL betting, the Seahawks are favored by 4.5 points with an over/under set at 45.5 points. The Patriots and Seahawks were tied for the best record in the NFL this season, and they also have the two best against-the-spread records, with Seattle 14-5 and New England 13-6-1 ATS, including the playoffs. The Over has also hit more than the Under for both teams this year, for those looking to follow betting trends. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook offers ample tools and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics provides various options like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.