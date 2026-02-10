Tuesday features a four-game NBA schedule, providing must-see matchups to use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN, which allows new users to bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. Stars like Kevin Durant, Jalen Brunson, Kawhi Leonard and Victor Wembanyama are off the injury report. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN with Bet Insurance Rewards up to $1,000 back in FanCash here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Tuesday NBA betting

Tuesday features a four-game NBA slate, including the Houston Rockets hosting the Los Angeles Clippers at 8 p.m. ET. Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard have gone head-to-head plenty of times throughout their elite careers, and despite Los Angeles trading away James Harden at the trade deadline, the Clippers have won two straight games to improve to 25-27 to remain in the Western Conference postseason hunt. The Rockets are coming off a 112-106 win over the Thunder, who were without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, to improve to 32-19. For NBA betting, the Rockets are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Tuesday NBA odds at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Later on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers host the San Antonio Spurs in the latest matchup of teams featuring the longtime face of the NBA going against the potential future biggest star in the sport. LeBron James and the Lakers are playing the second half of a back-to-back after falling to the Thunder, 119-110, at home on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs have won four straight games and haven't played since a 138-125 win over Dallas on Saturday. The Spurs are favored by 8.5 points on Tuesday against what could be a limited Lakers team after playing Monday night. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Tuesday college basketball betting

Twelve of the top 25-ranked teams in the nation take the court on a jam-packed Tuesday college basketball slate, including No. 7 Nebraska hosting No. 13 Purdue in Big Ten play at 7 p.m. ET. Nebraska won its first 20 games of the season before falling to No. 3 Michigan and No. 9 Illinois over the last two weeks. After an 80-68 win over Rutgers on Saturday, the Cornhuskers are 21-2 overall and 10-2 in Big Ten play entering another ranked battle. Purdue has won back-to-back games after dropping three straight in Big Ten action, and the Boilermakers are coming off a 68-64 win over Oregon on Saturday. Nebraska defeated Purdue, 88-72, two years ago when the Boilermakers were ranked No. 1 in the nation.

For college basketball betting, Nebraska is favored by 2 points in the latest Tuesday college basketball odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. No. 4 Duke also takes the court on Tuesday after its last-second loss to North Carolina on Saturday. Duke (21-2, 10-1 ACC) travels to play Pittsburgh (9-15, 2-9 ACC) at 9 p.m. ET. Duke has won five of the last six head-to-head matchups, but Pitt upset Duke two years ago when the Blue Devils were ranked No. 7 in the nation. Duke is a 16.5-point favorite at Fanatics. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook offers ample tools and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics provides various options like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.