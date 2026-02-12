A significant portion of the sporting action takes place on college basketball courts across America on Thursday, providing ample opportunities to take advantage of the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN, which allows new users to bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. Thursday also features a three-game NBA slate the day before the NBA All-Star Break, culminating with the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Dallas Mavericks at 10 p.m. ET. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN with Bet Insurance Rewards up to $1,000 back in FanCash here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Thursday NBA betting

Thursday features a three-game slate on the final day before the 2026 NBA All-Star Break, capped off by the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Dallas Mavericks at 10 p.m. ET. Both teams will be without their star guards, with Luka Doncic (hamstring) out for Los Angeles and Cooper Flagg (foot) out for Dallas. Doncic misses the chance to go up against his former team, which is always a significant storyline any time the Lakers and Mavericks meet. LeBron James, who sat out the second half of a back-to-back earlier in the week, is off the injury report for Thursday.

For NBA betting, the Lakers are 8-point favorites in the latest Thursday NBA odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m. ET, with both of these teams without their former MVP winners. Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal) remains out for the Thunder, and two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is still out with a calf injury for the Bucks. The Thunder are 13-point favorites at Fanatics. The Jazz also host the Trail Blazers on Thursday, and Portland is favored by 7.5 points. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Thursday college basketball betting

None of the top 25 teams are in action on Thursday, but there are still plenty of uber-important conference matchups taking place around the nation as quality online sports betting options. One of those games features a Conference USA matchup between Louisiana Tech and Missouri State, which airs on CBS Sports Network at 8:30 p.m. ET. Louisiana Tech is 6-6 in Conference USA, while Missouri State is 7-5 in the conference. And while you probably won't be watching future pros in this one, it does feature players battling to improve their conference positioning in hopes of winning a conference tournament and playing in March Madness. Missouri State is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Thursday college basketball odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook offers ample tools and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics provides various options like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.