Sunday college basketball betting preview

No. 8 Illinois hosts Indiana in Big Ten action at 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+, as college basketball fans can focus their attention on a top matchup early before the rest of the day's sports calendar picks up. Illinois is coming off a pair of overtime losses, falling on the road to No. 10 Michigan State, 85-82, on Feb 7 before being upset by Wisconsin, 92-90, on Tuesday to drop to 20-5 overall and 11-3 in the Big Ten. Meanwhile, Indiana has won five of its last six games and is coming off a 92-74 win over Oregon on Monday to improve to 17-8 overall and 8-6 in the conference. For college basketball betting, Illinois is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Sunday college basketball odds at Fanatics Sportsbook.

But they aren't the only quality college basketball game on the Sunday slate. Butler hosts Seton Hall in Big East action on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET. Butler has lost five straight games, most recently falling to UConn, 80-70, on Wednesday to enter at 13-12 overall and 4-10 in the Big East. Seton Hall snapped its two-game losing streak with an 87-80 win over Creighton on Wednesday, improving to 17-8 overall and 7-7 in the conference. Butler has won all three of their matchups over the last two seasons, including a 77-66 win at Seton Hall on Jan. 17. Seton Hall is favored by 2.5 points at Fanatics Sportsbook.

NBA All-Star Game betting preview

The NBA is debuting a new All-Star Game format once again this season, dividing the 24 NBA All-Stars into three teams that will compete in a round-robin tournament with the top two teams advancing to play in the final. Each game will be 12 minutes. Team World features an eight-man international team, which features Victor Wembanyama, Nikola Jokic and Karl-Anthony Towns. The other two teams, Team USA Stars and Team USA Stripes, split 16 American players. USA Stars features Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Maxey and Cade Cunningham, while USA Stripes features LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Jalen Brunson.

The latest NBA odds at Fanatics Sportsbook list Team World as the +155 favorites, followed by USA Stripes (+180) and USA Stars (+200) to win the 2026 NBA All-Star Tournament. The first game begins at 5 p.m. ET from Inglewood, Calif.

